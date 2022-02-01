Hints & Tips

To keep up-to-date with OnlineGolf, subscribe to their emails. By signing up to the OnlineGolf newsletter, subscribers have access to the latest news, updates and promotions. For the OnlineGolf sale, head to the top left of every page and shop for thousands of clothing, kit and accessories. When you scroll down the homepage, you’ll also find ‘Trending deals’ which are the most popular items and discounts in the sale.

If you’re interested in extra promotions and loyalty schemes, become a member of the OnlineGolf Clubhouse. As a member, you receive loyalty points every time you shop. £1 spent = 2 points and you can earn extras on bonus offers and redeem your points for up to 50% off your order at the checkout. Clubhouse members also get to take advantage of exclusive competitions, deals and can receive offers from OnlineGolf partner companies. Currently, members get 10% off at the Golf Deals Group, 30% off annual golf insurance with Golf Care and 10% off club hire with Travel Caddy. To become a member, all you have to do is sign up for an OnlineGolf account for free and start shopping!

If you love to enter competitions, OnlineGolf has regular competitions and giveaways for you to enter to win amazing prizes from top golf brands. While there are exclusive competitions for Clubhouse members, regular customers can also take part. Make sure you’re signed up to their newsletters and follow their Facebook and Twitter pages for instant updates when competitions launch.

The easiest way to stay up to date with OnlineGolf sales, deals and discounts is by staying in touch with the T3 discount page for OnlineGolf. We regularly update this page with the latest deals so stay tuned for more.

FAQs

Does OnlineGolf offer free delivery? Yes. OnlineGolf offers free standard delivery to UK addresses if your order is over £30. If your order is under £30, you’ll have to pay for delivery. Standard delivery takes 3-5 working days, but there are plenty of delivery options to choose from including bulk orders and international shipping.

What is the OnlineGolf returns policy? If you’re unhappy with your order, you can return your unused products in their original packaging and labels within 30 days of receipt. A refund will be issued once OnlineGolf has received your order.

Can I track my order? Yes. All OnlineGolf orders are shipped on fully trackable services. Once your order has been dispatched, OnlineGolf will send you an email with a tracking link so you can monitor your order progress.

Can I cancel an order? Yes. If OnlineGolf hasn't begun processing your order for delivery, you’ll be able to cancel it and you won’t be charged. If your order has been processed for delivery, you’ll have to return the order. Contact the OnlineGolf team to sort out cancelling your order.

What payment methods are available? OnlineGolf accepts all major credit and debit cards, American Express, PayPal, Amazon Pay and Klarna.

What is the OnlineGolf loyalty scheme? The OnlineGolf Loyalty scheme awards customers points when they order anything from the website. These points are then allocated to your account automatically. Customers who don’t have an OnlineGolf account will have to use their points right away, whereas Clubhouse members can keep and store their points for however long they like. £1 spent = 2 points and products eligible for loyalty points will have an amount shown on the product page.

Is there an OnlineGolf store near me? No. OnlineGolf is an internet-only store so you’ll have to shop online.

How do I contact the OnlineGolf customer service team? To contact OnlineGolf, call 0161 509 2020 or start a live chat on their website.

How to use OnlineGolf discount codes

1. Find the OnlineGolf discount code that you want to use, read the T&Cs and head to their website. You can find these discount codes on the T3 OnlineGolf discount code page, their website and emails.

2. Do your shopping, add everything to your basket and head to the shopping cart.

3. Once in the shopping cart, you’ll see ‘Apply discount code’ under the order summary. Enter your discount code in the box and click ‘Apply’. The page will refresh and your total will be updated with the discount added.

4. If you’re a loyalty scheme customer, you can redeem your loyalty points at the checkout but you’ll need to sign in first.

What is Golf GPS?

(Image credit: OnlineGolf)

If you’re an avid golfer, you might want to consider investing in a golf GPS watch. Smartwatches and fitness trackers have taken over the world of sport as well as most every day activities. You might be wondering why you’d need a golf watch if you’ve already got a fitness tracker but don’t worry – we’re here to explain what a golf GPS watch is and how it can improve your game.

A golf GPS watch is a device used on the golf course which helps golfers navigate it. It helps and instructs the golfer on distances they have to the green and other on-course features, like bunkers of water hazards. While a golf GPS watch is similar to a regular watch (as they both tell the time), golf watches show your statistics, yardage and hazards in replacement of the two hands ticking around the face.

Golf watches tend to be a lot smaller than regular watches and they’re typically quite lightweight and easy to use so as not to distract from your game. If you’re a big fan of golf and a watch wearer, you might want to consider a golf watch to help improve your game but to also work properly when you’re not on the green. When you’re off the golf course, some golf watches can be switched from GPS to watch mode so you don’t have to worry about taking it off when you’re not playing.

OnlineGolf stocks a great range of golf watches from popular smartwatch brands like Garmin, Shot Scope, Golfbuddy and Bushnell. Top models that you should look out for are the Garmin Approach S20 GPS Watch, Garmin Approach S4 GPS Watch and Garmin Approach X40 GPS Golf Band.

Trolleys & bags

(Image credit: OnlineGolf)

When you’re on the golf course, it’s important that you keep all your equipment tidily packed away in one place. That’s where trolleys and bags come in. To help you find the best storage options for you, it’s first helpful to understand what the different types are and why they're so important

Golf bags are necessities. Ideally, you need a bag to put all your clubs, balls and tees in, and then you can place this on your trolley to manoeuver them around the course. Many retailers will help you find both a bag and a trolley that matches up together or are from similar brands. This is important to make sure your bag fits your trolley and won’t slip off while you move. Good golfing bags should have multiple storage options and pockets for all your different gear. Make sure the bag weight isn’t too overpowering for you to carry and if you’re prone to back problems, ensure the bag straps are comfortable and the bag itself it's bigger than you.

If you’re looking for a trolley, there are actually two different types to choose from: manual or electric. The differences between these are pretty obvious but a manual trolley is something handy to chuck your golfing gear on and pull around with you. The handles have good grip, the wheels are sturdy and many are designed to offer ergonomic support for comfort and stability while you walk around the green. Electric trolleys are powered by motors and batteries, perfect for golfers who don’t like to carry their equipment or find it difficult to. The battery is chargeable and can easily make it around the green but if you’re worried about them running out, you might want to pick a manual one.