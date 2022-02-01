Hints & Tips

Golf Support helps their customers collect loyalty points to use on the Golf Support website. When you order with Golf Support, you’ll have an account created for you which is where your loyalty points will be allocated automatically when you shop. Loyalty points are awarded at a rate of 2% of your total spend and points are redeemable during checkout and can be used against anything on the website. Golf Support run points promotions throughout the year where you can double your points or increase the value of the points you currently have.

For the Golf Support sale, head to the clearance section at the top of their website where you can shop clothing, shoes and hardware like clubs, putters and balls. For the most popular offers from Golf Support, scroll down the homepage to find the latest deals and special pre-order items. Golf Support runs a price beat promise where if you find a product on another website for cheaper, Golf Support will credit you with the difference to guarantee you the best and lowest price.

FAQs

Does Golf Support offer free delivery? Golf Support offers free delivery on orders over £50. If your order is under £50, delivery will cost £2.85. Deliveries are sent from Royal Mail or DPD and international delivery is available and costs will vary depending on location.

What is the Golf Support returns policy? If you’re unhappy with your order, you can return your item within 14 days of receipt. Inform the Golf Support team by email and return your order to them unused and in the original packaging and labels. Refunds will be issued once Golf Support have received and assessed the order.

How do I track my order? To track your order, you’ll have received an email or text confirming your order with tracking links and information inside. You can also track your order by signing into your account and viewing your order history.

What payment methods are available? Golf Support accepts all major credit and debit cards, American Express, Discover and PayPal.

What is the Golf Support price beat promise? The Golf Support price beat promise where if you find a product cheaper somewhere else, they’ll credit you with the difference to guarantee you the best and lowest price.

Do I need a Golf Support account? You don’t need a Golf Support account to shop but an account will be made for you when you shop with them where you can keep loyalty points and shop easier next time.

What is the Golf Support insurance replacement service? Golf Support will insure your items with their insurance experts and help you replace your items if they break.

Is there a Golf Support store near me? There is a Golf Support outlet in Mansfield, Nottinghamshire or you can shop online.

How do I contact the Golf Support customer service team? To contact Golf Support, call 01623 421965 or fill out a contact form on their website.

How to use Golf Support discount codes

1. Find the Golf Support discount code that you want to use, read the T&Cs and head to their website. You can find these discount codes on the T3 Golf Support discount code page, their website and emails.

2. Do your shopping and add everything to your basket.

3. Head to your basket. Underneath your order summary, you’ll see ‘Use Discount Code’. Enter your code into the box and click ‘Use Code’. The page will refresh and your total will be updated with the discount added.

How Golf Support help golf societies & corporate teams

As golfing experts, Golf Support have incredible deals on golf equipment for players at all levels. Golf Support offers amazing discounts and special deals on corporate golfing and golf clubs and societies.

All golf societies get amazing benefits when they shop with Golf Support. When you and your team members pay for anything at Golf Support, they receive 2% of their members combined net spend with Golf Support. This means your society is credited with extra money to spend on golf equipment. Golf Support also offers free caps, t-shirts and bags depending on how much each member spends and these will all come with your society logo printed on at no extra cost. Societies can also purchase Golf Support gift vouchers to use as prizes.

To take advantage of all of these benefits from Golf Support, you’ll have to register your society. If you’re part of a corporate golfing team, you can shop top quality branded logo golf gifts, including clothing, caps, hats, balls, luggage, towels and more at competitive prices. There’s loads of merchandise available that you can personalise with your logo and team name. This is a great idea if you play regular competitions and you want to promote your team. Having branded kit makes you and your teammates look more professional and put together. Most items on the Golf Support website are available for customisation so you can take your pick on what you need and organise branding and personalisation with the Golf Support team.

What to take on a golf trip

If you’re off on a golf trip with your friends or family, you need to make sure you have the right kit. Whether you’re a beginner golfer or a seasoned professional, here are a few things you need to take with you on your next golf trip.

Unsurprisingly, you’ll definitely need your clubs, balls and your golf bag. This is the very basics otherwise you can’t play! Make sure you bring extra balls just in case you lose any. A proper bag is always essential so make sure you have a bag that’s waterproof, big enough to fit everything in and you can even pick a bag with wheels if you prefer to pull a bag behind you rather than sling it over your shoulder. Additional accessories you’ll need is a good pair of sunglasses, a cap and a good umbrella. Golf is exclusively outside so you need to be prepared for any kind of weather condition.

Golf Support offers a wide range of golfing equipment so you can get everything for your next golf outing in one place. If you’re a seasoned golfer, Golf Support offers specialist custom fit golf clubs that are suited to your grip, swing, height, and whether you’re left or right handed. These will be slightly more expensive than a regular golf club but a custom one will last a lifetime and is completely unique to you.