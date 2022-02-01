Hints & Tips

To stay up-to-date with Cotswold Outdoor, sign up to their emails. By subscribing to the Cotswold Outdoor newsletter, subscribers receive special offers straight to their inbox and they’ll be added to the Explore More members club. The Explore More membership offers members amazing benefits to Cotswold Outdoor customers and their sister sites, Runners Need and Snow+Rock. These benefits include exclusive discounts, competition entries, price match promises, 100 day returns, and a free 3 year extended warranty on all products. To join for free, sign up to emails or purchase something from Cotswold Outdoor in store or online.

To shop the Cotswold Outdoor sale, click the ‘Sale’ link at the top of all pages. The sale is categorised so you can easily shop for women's, men’s, kid’s waterproof and insulated jackets, fleeces and tops, trousers, electronics, footwear and brands. Cotswold Outdoor also offer Online Exclusive items which are extra products from select products that are only available at Cotswold Outdoor. You’ll see an Online Exclusive ribbon on specific products.

Cotswold Outdoor work with numerous charities, groups and corporate businesses to provide them with bulk outdoor clothing sales and deals. This covers the Royal Marines, Royal Navy, Royal Airforce, the Army and B2B organisations when you contact the Corporate and Group Sales team. Like it’s sister websites, Cotswold Outdoor offer a ‘Recycle My Gear’ service where they will take your old clothes and reuse or recycle them for you. They also offer a repair service where they’ll mend and wash your old Cotswold Outdoor clothing or gear for you.

The easiest way to stay up to date with Cotswold Outdoor sales, deals and discounts is by staying in touch with the T3 discount page for Cotswold Outdoor. We regularly update this page with the latest deals so stay tuned for more.

FAQs

Does Cotswold Outdoor offer free delivery? If your order is over £50, Cotswold Outdoor offer free standard and next day delivery. If your order is under £50, you’ll be charged £4.95. Customers can also Click + Collect from Cotswold Outdoor stores.

What is the Cotswold Outdoor returns policy? If you’re unhappy with your order, customers can return their goods within 30 days of purchase or 100 days if you’re a member of the Explore More club. You can return your order in store or online, but your goods will need to be in the original packaging, labels and with proof of purchase/invoice. To start a return, contact the Cotswold Outdoor team or start a return through your account. Refunds will be processed once the item has been received by Cotswold Outdoor and it could take up to 14 working days to be seen in your account.

Can I exchange an order? Yes. This process is similar to returns so you’ll have to do this within 30 days (100 if you’re an Explore More member) and you can only do this in store.

How do I track my order? When you purchase from Cotswold Outdoor, you’ll receive an email confirmation with a tracking link. Click this to track your order.

If I order multiple items, will they arrive at the same time? If you ordered multiple items, they may arrive on the same day or separately, but you won’t be charged for the multiple deliveries.

What payment methods are available? Cotswold Outdoor accepts Visa, Mastercard, Maestro, Delta, PayPal, American Express and Klarna payments.

Do I need a Cotswold Outdoor Explore More membership? You don’t need a membership to shop at Cotswold Outdoor but when you do, you’ll be automatically added to the Explore More membership. This doesn’t cost anything and you’ll be able to take advantage of their benefits, including special discounts, 100 day return policy and price match promises.

Does Cotswold Outdoor have a price match promise? Yes but you’ll need to be an Explore More member. If Explore More members find a cheaper product from another retailer, Cotswold Outdoor will match the price or refund the difference.

Is there a Cotswold Outdoor store near me? To find your nearest store, head to the ‘Find A Store’ page on the website and enter your location.

How do I contact the Cotswold Outdoor customer service team? To contact Cotswold Outdoor, call 01666 336447, WhatsApp on 07583 208 513 or fill out a contact form on the website.

How to use Cotswold Outdoor codes

1. Find the Cotswold Outdoor discount code that you want to use, read the T&Cs and head to their website. You can find these discount codes on the T3 Cotswold Outdoor discount code page, their website and emails.

2. Do your shopping, add everything to your basket and head to checkout.

3. On the right hand side of your ‘Shopping Basket’, you’ll see: ‘Do you have a gift voucher or promotional code?” Add your code into the box and click ‘Confirm code’. The page will refresh and your total will be updated accordingly.

What do I need in my camp kitchen?

(Image credit: Cotswold Outdoor)

If you’re a regular camper who loves to take long trips, you need to invest in some good cooking equipment. Even if you’re not planning on big or elaborate meals during your stay, it’s vital to have a few bits and bobs here and there to make your stay easier and more homely. From stoves to pans, cutlery to cool boxes, here are a few cooking equipment you need for your next camping trip.

Starting off with the very basics, invest in some reusable dinnerware, like plates, bowls, mugs and cutlery. If you’re planning on just making simple meals or drinks like cereal and tea, you don’t need something too advanced but you will need some receptacles! Choose sturdy materials like silicone and make sure the material is nothing that will break or leave a mark on the environment if you were to leave it behind. It’s also a good idea to bring a few containers and a washing up bowl to clean up afterwards.

For more advanced campers, you’ll need a water container, camping stoves and fuel to properly make a meal. A camp stove heats your food or boils your water on your water. Single or dual burner camp stoves are most used on camping trips as they’re portable, compact and lightweight.

Cotswold Outdoor have a full range of camping cooking equipment from top brands like CamelBak, Hydro Flask, Jetboil, Trangia and Vango. Their camping kettles and compact stoves are designed for easy travelling and are made from heat resistant materials for safety. Make sure to check their cooking section to find the essentials for your next camping adventure.

Sustainable brands from Cotswold Outdoor

(Image credit: Cotswold Outdoor)

Cotswold Outdoor and its subsidiaries, Snow+Rock and Runners Need, are dedicated to changing the fabric of outdoor retailing with sustainable practices and materials. Cotswold Outdoor are taking steps to minimise their impact on the environment with sustainable measures while getting more people exploring the outside.

Cotswold Outdoor already has measures in place to make their brand more sustainable and to help the environment. They offer a repair and care service, where they’ll mend and wash your clothing, footwear or accessories to give them a new lease of life. The ‘Recycle My Gear’ scheme means Cotswold Outdoor will take your old clothing and footwear and reuse or recycle them for you, avoiding landfill as much as possible.

Cotswold Outdoor have also made huge changes to their business and manufacturing processes. As a company that loves the outdoors, Cotswold Outdoor wants to make sure the products they sell won’t affect the environment. They offer and support amazing sustainable brands who are doing their bit to protect the environment by giving back to communities and designing and manufacturing sustainable and eco-friendly kits. These brands include Ayacucho, Fjallraven, Helly Hansen, Mountain Equipment, Patagonia, SmartWool, Tentree and many more. The products these brands offer are mainly clothing items, like jackets, socks, fleeces, trousers, gloves and more, but it’s important to keep in mind the equipment you’re using while camping.

Camping can have an effect on the environment if you don’t leave the site how you found it. Make sure you dispose of your rubbish properly and never leave your tent behind! As much as you can, ensure the equipment you’re using is sustainable and that it won’t affect the environment if you were to leave something at the campsite.