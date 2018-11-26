Cyber Monday deals: the biggest and best sales, ranked by discount

The Cyber Monday 2018 sales are now on and, just like Black Friday this year, the quantity and quality of the deals is better than we've ever seen.
From amazingly cheap 4K TVs, to powerhouse tablets like the Apple iPad Pro, and onto stellar 2018 smartphones like the Samsung Galaxy S9, there's currently a crazy amount of stunning deals available. And you can check out the very best Cyber Monday deals right now over in T3's expertly curated deals guide.
Here, though, we present a list of the biggest store-side or best discount Cyber Monday sales available today from the UKs most respected retailers.
From fashion outlets like Topshop, Adidas and Timberland, through tech sites like Jessops, Samsung and the Microsoft UK store, and onto more specialist outlets like ExpressVPN, Lovehoney, and Living DNA, there's amazing discounts of up to 60 per cent going right now, so no matter what you're currently in the market for, chances are it is currently discounted with a sweet Cyber Monday deal.
The best Cyber Monday deals from UK retailers
- Wiggle.co.uk - up to 60% off sports wear
- Lovehoney.co.uk - up to 50% off adult products
- Topshop.com - up to 50% off everything
- Topman.com - up to 50% off everything
- Blacks.co.uk - up to 50% off
- NowTV.co.uk - up to 50% off passes
- Jessops.com - up to 50% off photography
- Disney Store - 50% off
- ExpressVPN - 49% off subscriptions
- Booking.com - save 40%
- Boots.com - 40% off
- DNA tests - 40% off at Living DNA
- Microsoft UK - up to 35% off
- Adidas.co.uk - 30% off with BF18
- Boohoo.com - 30% off everything
- Nike.co.uk - 20% off full-priced items with code CBM20
- Timberland.co.uk - 30% off
- Dorothyperkins.com - 25% off everything
- ASOS.com - 20% off all fashion
- Ray-Ban.co.uk - 20% off everything
- Simba mattresses - 20% off everything!
- Samsung - big savings on phones and tablets
- eBay.co.uk - biggest ever sale