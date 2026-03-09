There's already a huge £270 discount on Samsung's Galaxy S26 Ultra

Knowing that Amazon's Spring Deal Days begins here in the UK this week, I was scouring through the retailer's site and stumbled upon this stellar Samsung deal.

I've already lived with the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra for almost a fortnight, having reviewed it and already decided it's the best Android phone of 2026 thus far.

For such a monster discount to hit at such an early time is unusual, with Amazon bettering Samsung's own offer by a full £100.

Save 16% (£270) Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra: was £1,699 now £1,429 at Amazon Note: You'll need to scroll down in the listing and select the tickbox for the £100 voucher discount to take. This won't immediately show in your basket preview – but does at the checkout stage. It's a deal only applicable on the 1TB model, which is also the only S26 Ultra to deliver a higher volume of RAM. It's a monster deal on a monster phone – and available in any of the four colourways you wish to choose.

Now I'm all too used to Amazon's so-called deals being for nothing more than its own-brand tat, the same as it peddles each and every deal season. There are some rare wins, though, with this being one of them.

There's plenty of choice when it comes to buying the best phones, of course, and buying outright might not be the right choice for everyone – that's why we've also rounded up the best UK network deals for the S26 Ultra too.

However, this Amazon purchase does offer 0% interest on 24 monthly instalments using "Instalments by Barclays", which you can find at the checkout stage instead of using your pre-registered credit or debit card.

That makes the purchase £59.54 per month for 24 months – presumably with the first or final payment being a few pennies more to round it up – meaning you pay no more than buying outright.

For such a powerhouse of a phone, SIM-free, that brings this top-tier handset down to an agreeable level that'll be worth considering for many. From the 200-megapixel camera, to Privacy Display, there's a lot to love about the S26 Ultra.