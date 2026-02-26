You can get an extra £100 off the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra – here's how and where
The Samsung Galaxy S26 family of phones are finally official, and they'll all be available to buy in stores from 11 March 2026. And, if you pre-order any of Samsung's new flagship Android phones in the UK by the end of play on 10 March, you can get yourself twice the amount of storage for the same price.
But there's more – if you order the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra from Samsung's own online store, you can save an additional £100 by doing something rather simple. Pay using a PayPal account, debit card or credit card and you get the extra cash deducted.
Get an additional £100 off the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra when you order from Samsung's own webstore and choose to pay using PayPal. That's on top of the discount you already get in the double storage deal.
That makes the 512GB version of the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra available from just £1,179. The 1TB version will set you back just £1,429.
All you have to do is choose to pay using PayPal in the checkout and the discount will be automatically applied to the overall price.
And if you don't have a PayPal account, it's easy and free to set one up. Just head to PayPal.com and hit the "Sign Up" button.
Is there a discount on Samsung Galaxy S26 and S26 Plus too?
Samsung is also offering the same £100 off a Galaxy 26 Plus when paid for using PayPal, while pre-ordering the standard Samsung Galaxy S26 using PayPal will give you £50 off.
There's a similar offer in other countries too – including the US, where you can get $50 off the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra when using the code PAYPAL50 at checkout.
And there are also bundle offers with discounts on add-ons.
If you're looking to purchase a Samsung Galaxy S26 phone from a particular UK network, they have all manner of pre-order deals running as well. You can check out our guide to all the best deals right here.
