101 gadgets you can’t live without

101 gadgets
100 - 91: Luxury
#101: Vitesy Eteria
An air purifier is only useful if it’s working where it’s needed. The Vitesy Eteria does just that. Place a bunch of its monitoring modules around your home, and you’ll be alerted as to where the air quality is worst. Just drop the purifying module off and it’ll pull the nasties out of the environment through its photocatalytic filter. Then breathe again!
£169/$249, vitesy.com
#100: Securaki Smart Lock
The idea of smart locks is usually far superior to the practice of installing them. Securaki’s lock, though, doesn’t demand that you throw out your old door hardware, and neither does it make you drill any holes. Just install it over any key turn, mortise, thumb turn or latch rim lock, and you have keyless entry in five minutes.
£299/$249.99, securaki.com
#99: Blink Mini 2
We’re impressed that Amazon is persisting with its bargain Blink kit, given that it also owns Ring, and even more impressed with the price and performance of this teensy little security wonder. It works indoors and out, builds in a spotlight as well as two-way audio, and can (cleverly) act as a chime for your Blink Video Doorbell.
£35/$39.99, amazon.co.uk
#98: Acer Wave 7
The smartest homes carry the smartest tech, but none of it will work well without a killer router. Acer’s newest mesh router might just fit the bill, supporting WiFi 7, multi-link operation and featuring functions that let you control the bandwidth that your kit receives. You don’t want your fridge taking up all your megabits, after all.
From £100/€119, acer.com
#97: Hue Twilight
Hue’s latest smart lamp promises to help get you more recharged by triggering science-backed lighting scenes when you’re settling down for bed and when you’re forced to face the world in the morning. Oh, and its buttons can control all of the smart lights in your house, allowing you to dim down everything without looking at your smartphone.
£250/$279.99, philips-hue.com
#96: Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Concept
Expanding on the celebrated form of the Royal Oak can’t have been easy for AP, but it’s hard to say it hasn’t done a great job; we could do without the gaudy Spider-Man version, or the one covered in rainbow jewels, but the GMT Tourbillon (pictured) is a completely unique future-facing watch.
From $147,000/£119,000, audemarspiguet.com
#95: Abyss Diana DZ
Though we wouldn’t blame you for opting for Abyss’ renowned reference-quality AB1266 Phi TC headphones, the Diana DZ feature the company’s newest 63mm planar magnetic driver, weigh very little and don’t require a whole rack of amplification to drive. They’re utterly delectable, and not unachievable for mortal wallets.
£3,752/$3,995, abyss-headphones.com
#94: Bugatti Tourbillon
First the Veyron, then the Chiron, now comes the Tourbillon. Bugatti stays true to – and somehow exceeds – its form here, offering this a brand new 8.3-litre Cosworth-engineered V16 and a host of electric motors in its powertrain, an absolutely bombastic shell and an interior like we’ve never seen. This will, as Bugatti does, break records.
From £3.2 million/$4 million, bugatti.com
#93: Magico M7
These are, apparently, Magico’s more accessible speakers, sitting below the million-pound M9s. Not that you’d know. Six speakers leveraging the company’s Nano-Tec cones in an enclosure over 160cm high and weighing in at 239kg each, with all the baffling, venting and advanced crossover technology that you could ever need. They’re ludicrous, in a really good way.
£450,000/$225,000, magicoaudio.com
#92: Beosystem 9000C
The story goes that Bang & Olufsen came across a cache of classic Beosound 9000 CD players in storage, pulled them out, and completely refreshed, updated and rebuilt the internals for a new generation. Thus you can, for the right price, now get your hands on perhaps the company’s most striking disc spinner, along with a pair of incredible Beolab 28 speakers.
£45,000/$55,000, bang-olufsen.com
#91: Leica Cine 1
An ultra-short-throw projector with beauty in all the right places, from Leica’s impeccable lensing and its RGB Laser engine to the immediately iconic look of the unit itself. Leica calls it a Cinema TV, and offers it all of the television trimmings – of course, you’ll want the company’s own Cine TV projection screen (from £1,500) to complete the package.
From £8,495/$8,995, leica-camera.com
90 - 81: Watches
#90: Apple Watch Ultra 2
Apple’s top watch was built for adventure and is tough enough that you won’t think twice about taking such a precious bit of kit out with you on your next outdoor romp. It’s great for safety, with its SOS functionality, and it puts your critical metrics front and centre to let you know just how much you’re dominating the environment.
From £799/$799, apple.com
#89: CMF Watch Pro 2
By now you know exactly what CMF is all about, and it strikes again here with a stylish watch that’s both a bargain and highly creative in its execution. That means you get interchangeable bezels to swap up its style, over 100 different watch faces, a bunch of strap options, Bluetooth calls with AI noise reduction and a huge number of sport tracking modes.
£69/$99, nothing.tech
#88: Withings ScanWatch 2
Those on a wellness journey may already have turned to Withings’ health tracking expertise, and it’s fully on display here. Except, er, when it’s not. The ScanWatch 2 does allow its smart features to get out of the way when you’re not using them, instead presenting as a very handsome-looking analogue watch with a solid month-long battery.
£320/$349, withings.com
#87: Coros Pace 3
Here we have an excellent watch for all-around fitness. It’s smart enough, both in terms of its internals and the number of flashy colourful case options on offer. It can stay alive for 17 days, or 38 hours with full dual-frequency GPS enabled. And it’s packed with sensors, including Coros’ excellent optical pair. For the price, it’s a no-brainer.
£219/$229, coros.com
#86: Tissot PR100
A classic quartz chronograph, perfect for cycling. So perfect, in fact, that Tissot has seen fit to push out special Tour de France and Vuelta a España versions of what is arguably its flagship, complete with a little spinning bike at the movement end of the second hand. It’s all rather glorious, and this is packed with the kind of complications that pelotons love.
£415/$295, tissotwatches.com
#85: Braun BN0021
Forget about the adequate quartz movement inside and just look at the BN0021 for a moment. This is Braun Design 101: simple, effective and aesthetically pleasing. The hands are distinctive, the numbers clear, the brushed stainless steel of the perfectly circular case an absolute joy to behold. This will get you questions – but not from your bank manager.£120/$120, braun-clocks.com
#84: Samsung Galaxy Watch 7
The only company to truly master Wear OS takes both Google’s wrist operating system and its own One UI up to new versions. It also doubles the storage, doubles the GPS frequencies and adds newly-certified health tracking functions that mix in AI to give you an ‘energy score’ – complete with tips for ways to get a bit more pep.
From £289/$300, samsung.com
#83: Omega Seamaster Aqua Terra
Our crack tester over at t3.com said of the Aqua Terra that it might be ‘the one watch you’d ever need’. That’s testament to its flexibility. This luxury watch is as comfortable on a leather strap as it is on a bracelet, as suitable for the boardroom as the beach. Go anywhere, do anything, and know the time with unerring accuracy.
From £5,900/$6,000, omegawatches.com
#82: Suunto Ocean
While this is an accomplished sports watch, it’s Suunto’s established abilities in dive tracking that make it truly special. Bright, big and bold, it’s ideal for sub 100-metre dives, and it can hook up to Suunto’s Tank POD wireless tank pressure monitors to give you an accurate, up-to-the-minute readout of your remaining gas. Pretty essential for when you’re in the water.
£725/$900, suunto.com
#81: Garmin Forerunner 165
We really couldn’t recommend ten watch options without Garmin being included. But what to choose? We’ve gone reasonably budget, but the affordable Forerunner 165 really doesn’t leave you missing out on a lot. It gets Garmin’s coaching functions, race adaptive training, a suite of sensors and much more.
From £250/$250, garmin.com
80 - 71: Travel
#80: Bose QuietComfort Ultra
A traveller’s ultimate tool is ANC. It dims the yammer of noise makers, mutes droning engine noise, and – when this good, and backed by Bose’s excellent audio balance – ensures that we can enjoy audio experiences without the outside world ruining everything. The best ANC headphones out there.
£380/$429, bose.co.uk
#79: Osprey Daylite Plus Earth
Ideal for a city break, a light hike, or a determined packer, Osprey’s sustainable 20L technical day pack maximises organisation while minimising pressure on your shoulders. Its inner laptop pocket can accommodate a 15in machine, and it’s compatible with all of Osprey’s Hydraulics reservoirs to ensure you don’t go thirsty.
£85/$75, osprey.com
#78: Carl Friedrick Carry On-X
Don’t want to stow? You’re not alone. Carl Friedrik’s rigid carry-on combines good looks with practicality. In its hard shell front pocket, you can store everything you’ll need to access, like your laptop and your travel documents. There’s no zip to break around the edges if you overpack, just two TSA-approved locking clasps.
£465/$595, carlfriedrik.com
#77: Hoka Transport
Although these might superficially look like running shoes – and they’re not going to explode if you pick up the pace – they’re more built for walking and hiking, giving you a comfortable pair of tyres to take on the streets of a city break. They lace up as quick as you like, use sustainable materials, cleverly repel water and they’re highly reflective for safety.
£130/$150, hoka.com
#76: Groov-e My Tag
Opt for the Apple-only MyTag over its one key first-party rival and you’ll be able to strap trackers to twice as many things for the same money. That sounds like a win to us. This works with Find My, buzzes loudly to help you find things in your near vicinity, and is even waterproof to help you find the soggy wallet you’ve dropped in a pond. (But try not to drop it in a pond in the first place…)
£15/$18, groov-e.co.uk
#75: TwelveSouth AirFly Pro Deluxe
In-flight entertainment systems might be a bit rubbish, but you can make things better. Plug this in to any headphone jack and it’ll give you a split pair of Bluetooth outputs, meaning you can use any headphones you like. What’s more, it’ll plug into an Aux port and work in reverse – handy for that cheap rental car.
£70/$65, twelvesouth.co.uk
#74: Belkin BoostCharge 5K
What’s the most important thing if you’re getting from point A to point B? It’s battery. It’s always battery. It’s making sure you have enough juice for that podcast, to call for rescue, to take pictures. A magsafe battery pack makes a massive difference, and Belkin’s is both affordable and (with 5,000mAh of charge inside) capacious.
£45/$54, belkin.com
#73: Gamesir X4 Aileron
What’s the best portable console on the market? There’s much to be said for the Steam Deck and its ilk, but you’re carrying your phone anyway – unfold the X4 Aileron, clip it on, and it turns out that your phone can double as a responsive gaming powerhouse. Who’d have thought it? Couple this with game streaming services for the ultimate in on-the-go enjoyment.
£100/$90, gamesir.hk
#72: Go Travel Memory Dreamer
Neck pillows have evolved. Here, Go Travel presents a comfortable and supportive memory foam arrangement, with a removable cover and an elasticated front closure to ensure it stays in place, stays snug, but doesn’t choke you if you happen to fall asleep.
£20/$25, go.travel
#71: Onyx Boox Palma
Travel can be gruelling, but a book will make it better. So why not give yourself the ability to pull out your book wherever you may be, even if you’re not carrying a bag? The Palma is phone-sized so perfect for a pocket, and it allows you to install your own apps, meaning your reading experience will be precisely as you want it.
£280/$246, boox.com
70 - 61: Outdoors
#70: TOG Higonokami
A pocket essential, as adept at helping you whittle sticks while you’re camping as it is slicing a strawberry in two on a picnic. TOG employs the services of a 5th-generation blacksmith in Japan to forge these legal, non-locking knives. All things considered, they’re an absolute bargain – and they’ll prove plenty useful when you’re inside your house, too.
From £35/$45, togknives.com
#69: Acer Connect Enduro M3
You travel with a bag full of devices – we know you do – and they all demand connectivity. Whether you’re sat in a cafe or around a dwindling campfire in the rain, Acer’s rugged mini 5G router provides just that, dishing up speedy internet as if you were at home. It’s far more secure than public Wi-Fi, too.£300/$380, acer.com
#68: Sony ULT Field 1
It’s perfectly possible to make anywhere a party – and the IP67-rated ULT Field 1 might just be the best way to do it. Waterproof, dustproof and, perhaps most importantly, shockproof, it’s a brilliantly portable speaker, and with 100W of power lurking within, it’s no slouch when it comes to getting your favourite tunes out. Party long into the night…
£119/$100, sony.com
#67: Olight Baton 4 Premium
Melding a 1,300 lumen torch with the kind of tech we’ve come to expect from wireless earbuds, Olight’s clever case and flashlight combo is just brilliant. The case offers the torch five full charges for up to 190 days life, and its type-C charging port goes both ways, so your torch can charge your phone in a pinch.
£100/$95, olightstore.com
#66: Jackery SolarSaga 100
There are times, as sad as it is, where you must disconnect yourself from the grid. But that doesn’t mean bleeding your precious kit dry. Jackery’s solar solution is easily angled to catch maximum sun, and can provide your gadgets with direct charging output or use its DC output to top up any Jackery Power Stations you might have. It’s not especially expensive, easily portable and highly functional.
£188/$209, jackery.com
#65: Sungod x Williams Renegades
Sungod’s co-branding team are on fire. Yet somehow, conversely, this Williams-themed spin on the company’s top notch Renegade sunnies are ice cold in their execution. Super light at just 29 grams, impact- and scratch-resistant, and packing SunGod’s dreamy blue lenses, they’ll see you through the low autumn sun nicely.
£80/$104, sungod.co
#64: EcoFlow Delta 2 Max
With four proper AC outlets on the back, a gaggle of USB outputs on the front, and a capacity of between 2 and 6 kilowatt hours depending on how many additional batteries you daisychain to it, EcoFlow’s power station is a fantastic way to keep power with you – or just to arm yourself with a backup in case of an emergency.
From £1,599/$1,399, ecoflow.com
#63: Yeti Lowlands
Dirty dog outings, sandy frolics, grassy picnics or just chilly adventures: all are made easier, cleaner and more fun with Yeti’s machine-washable blanket. Somehow, it’s also waterproof, with an inner that won’t allow the dew to soak through. Think of it as the real-world equivalent of the Hitchhiker’s Guide towel. It’s something you can’t do without
£200/$200, yeti.com
#62: Equa Smart Water Bottle
Being distracted by your beautiful surroundings is no excuse for not hydrating. No bother: Equa’s gorgeously subtle insulated stainless steel bottle will, through an app which calculates your recommended fluid intake, emit a glow whenever you need to take a sip. It’ll also record your drinks to keep you honest.
£77/$69, myequa.com
#61: The North Face Summit Torre Egger
Truly mastering the outdoors means conquering a peak or two, and TNF’s hardcore jacket is here to help. It’s made of recycled materials, as breathable as it is waterproof, and the hood is both helmet compatible and designed to keep the rain away from your face. It’s nothing less than genius engineering.
£520/$350, thenorthface.co.uk
60 - 51: Wellness
#60: Kindle Paperwhite
This is 100% an investment in your wellness. There’s nothing quite like loading up a good book, sitting back and transporting your mind somewhere else. The warm light means it’s great to use at night, the e-ink screen means it’s perfectly visible if you’re soaking in the sun, and it’s waterproof so you can even safely nod off in the bath.
From £149/$160, amazon.co.uk
#59: Foreo Bear 2
There are 69 muscles in your face and neck; Foreo’s Bear 2 is designed to stimulate them all. Using four kinds of safe microcurrent, it tones them as you touch its conductive orbs to your skin, leaving things tighter and your complexion better. That’s the theory, anyway – we’d definitely choose to try this over any form of surgery.
£379/$399, foreo.com
#58: Eight Sleep Pod 4
While the Pod 4’s sleep tracking functions are amazing, its bed-cooling abilities are where the real magic lies. This has two distinct zones of climate control, which can set the temperature to you and your partner’s desired level of heat or cool. It can also wake you up gently with vibrations and warming – that’s better than an alarm.
From £2,500/$2,449, eightsleep.com