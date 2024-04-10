This smart lock works with over 90% of lock types, and has a 6 month battery life

QUICK SUMMARY Launched just this week, the Securaki Smart Lock is compatible with 90% of UK door locks and most European and American models. It also ensures reliable operation for up to six months, and users can choose from three access options. The Securaki Smart Lock will debut with a starter bundle with an RRP of £299.99, available to purchase via Amazon and B&Q. It's available in black or white and has no monthly subscription fees.

Smart locks are one of the most recent additions to the smart home market, especially when it comes to consumer models. The best smart locks offer enhanced security, putting your mind at ease when away from home and preventing intruders from entering without permission. When mixed with the best security cameras, you can't go wrong.

However, a lot of people tend to dismiss smart locks, mostly due to their complicated set up and compatibility requirements. Therefore, if a model comes along that doesn't struggle with those two things, we want to hear about it. Enter the Securaki Smart Lock...

The Securaki Smart Lock stands out due to its incredibly easy installation, fitting 90% of UK door locks and is compatible with most European and American models. The detachable retrofit lock fits over the existing lock on the inside of a door, meaning no drilling or technical expertise is required.

(Image credit: Securaki)

Apart from its seamless compatibility, the Securaki is equipped with remote locking capabilities via the Securaki WiFi Bridge and Securaki app. Users can also create unlimited user profiles and individual activity logs, ensuring round the clock monitoring and control over access.

Powered by 4 x AA batteries, the Securaki ensures reliable operation for up to six months, accommodating approximately 10 uses per day. Users can choose their preferred access method, either through the Securaki app, digital keypad or Bluetooth fob. The smart lock's protected keypad features false input lockout and users will receive instant notifications if any unauthorised access is detected. An alert will be also be sent if the door is left unlocked and unsecured.

The Securaki Smart Lock will debut with a starter bundle, including the lock, digital keypad, Bluetooth key fob, WiFi Bridge, along with all necessary installation components.

The starter bundle has an RRP of £299.99 and can be purchased via Amazon and B&Q. It's available in black or white and has no monthly subscription fees, meaning users don't have to worry about any additional costs.

