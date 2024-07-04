Wahl makes at-home styling even easier with new cordless hair clippers

QUICK SUMMARY Wahl has launched the latest addition to its product lineup this morning, the Wahl Self Clip 360. Designed to make at-home haircuts even easier, it's set to be a popular choice. The Self Clip 360 is priced at £69.99 and can be purchased from Wahl and other selected retailers.

Since the days of lockdowns and social distancing, more and more people have grown used to at-home beauty and grooming treatments. From makeshift manicures to using the best LED face masks, the list of possibilities is endless. However, if you've been wanting to take control of your haircuts, Wahl's latest launch is for you.

The brand announced the latest addition to its product lineup this morning, the Wahl Self Clip 360. Designed to make at-home haircuts even easier, it's set to be a popular choice amongst the best hair clippers available.

The Self Clip 360 is priced at £69.99 and can be purchased from Wahl and other selected retailers.

(Image credit: Wahl)

The Wahl Self Clip 360's cordless design offers freedom of movement, whilst close-cutting steel blades ensure a clean, professional finish. It also has two impressive features, Self-Cut Thumb Down technology and a unique blade handle, that set it apart from previous models.

Its Self-Cut Thumb Down technology ensures a natural and comfortable hand position, preventing awkward angles and missed sections. The unique blade angle is specifically designed for a user-friendly experience, making it easier to achieve clean lines and avoid mistakes.

Its long-lasting batter life also eliminates the worry of running out of power mid-cut, allowing users to achieve their desired style without interruption.

