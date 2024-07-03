Forget air fryers – Smeg’s new 10-in-1 mini oven is what you need for your kitchen

QUICK SUMMARY Smeg has just announced its new 10-in-1 Multifunction Countertop Oven which promises to replace all your other kitchen appliances. The mini oven has 10 functionalities, including traditional, steam and chef options, and comes in a compact and retro-inspired design. The Smeg 10-in-1 Multifunction Countertop Oven is £849.95 and expected to be released in late July.

Italian appliances brand, Smeg has just announced its new 10-in-1 Multifunction Countertop Oven, a hybrid blend of a compact cook and air fryer into one compact device. With 10 cooking functions to choose from, the Smeg 10-in-1 Multifunction Countertop Oven is designed to replace all your other appliances in your kitchen… but it’ll cost you.

With the best air fryers taking over the kitchen – due to their speedy cooking times, healthier methods and money-saving controls – the best ovens have almost become obsolete. But it seems that Smeg isn’t going down without a fight, as it’s making 2024 the year of the ovens, with their new Galileo oven collection and its upcoming launch of the Smeg 10-in-1 Multifunction Countertop Oven.

The idea behind the Smeg 10-in-1 Multifunction Countertop Oven is to reimagine what’s possible from a compact cooker and add a stylish yet practical spin on it. As we’ve become accustomed to with all Smeg products, the Smeg 10-in-1 Multifunction Countertop Oven has a 50’s retro-inspired aesthetic with iconic silver Smeg branding and glossy black and cream colours.

As it says in the name, the Smeg 10-in-1 Multifunction Countertop Oven has ten functions and three different ‘menus’ to choose from. The extensive options covers all areas of cooking, meaning the Smeg 10-in-1 Multifunction Countertop Oven could replace most of your kitchen appliances, including your air fryer, steamer, oven and grill.

(Image credit: Smeg)

The Traditional Menu offers the following programmes: bake, grill and gratin, air fry, warm, convection, bottom (for base baking) and defrost. The Steam Menu is for different types of steaming, including pure, convection and grill, and the Chef Menu has 33 recipes built-in, so you can use the Smeg 10-in-1 Multifunction Countertop Oven to cook just about everything.

The Chef Menu is ideal for beginner chefs, as it takes care of everything for you once you select the recipe you want to try. All you have to do is input the weight of the ingredients in the oven and the Smeg 10-in-1 Multifunction Countertop Oven will set the time and temperature for the best results.

As more people are looking to save money around the kitchen, the Smeg 10-in-1 Multifunction Countertop Oven uses less energy than traditional appliances while delivering faster cooking times and in the form of a more attractive gadget for your kitchen. I recently visited the Smeg HQ and got to see a sneak peek of the Smeg 10-in-1 Multifunction Countertop Oven. It’s smaller and more compact than you might initially think, and can sit comfortably in most kitchens, big or small.

