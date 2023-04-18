Withings' new affordable smart scale hides your weight from you

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Not many people buy bathroom scales because they like to look at their weight – it's more likely they invest in one because they want to lose weight or build muscle. If it's the former, seeing the lack of progress at the beginning of your weight loss journey can be disheartening. Withings' latest smart scale, the Body Smart, tried to tackle this issue by not showing your weight, at least not on the unit itself. And it costs a quarter as much as the company's best bathroom scale, the Body Scan.

Better still, the Body Smart can track almost all the features of its more advanced sibling, including heart rate and weight (in 50-gram increments), and provides insights on a number of health metrics such as BMR, visceral fat, etc. Body Smart also provides cardiovascular measurements and insights by tracking standing heart rates.

The Body Smart "showing" the new Eyes Closed Mode (Image credit: Withings)

As for the showstopper feature, in Eyes Closed Mode, your weight is tracked in the accompanying Withings app but does not appear on the screen; instead, you see motivating messages or daily information such as step counts, air quality, and the weather. But it's not just weight trends you can see in the Withings app.

You can also track trends and measurements over time and receive detailed health advice and assessments, plus inspiration for long-term progress. The new Body Smart is compatible with the Withings+ (formally Health+) "health improvement service," a subscription option that's said to help build better habits to reach your goals in the long run via additional content such as advanced metrics analysis, insights and guidance.

Priced at £100 (approx. $123/AU$185), Body Smart is an affordable addition that completes the Withings 2023 smart scale lineup, including Body Comp and Body Scan. Body Smart launches in Europe and the USA on 18 April 2023. In the UK, it will be available in Q3 2023 at Withings (opens in new tab).