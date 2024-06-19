Dive right in: Suunto Ocean takes adventure to new depths

Suunto has just released the ultimate diver's dream come true: the Suunto Ocean, a dive computer and GPS sports watch hybrid. This marvel of Finnish engineering isn't just about looking good while measuring depths—it's about redefining how you explore, both underwater and on land.

Crafted in Finland using 100% renewable energy, the Suunto Ocean is as green as a sea turtle and as robust as a reef shark. With multiple dive modes, including scuba and freediving, plus the Suunto Bühlmann 16 GF algorithm, this watch is ready to tackle anything from shallow coral gardens to the deep blue abyss.

And if you’ve ever wondered about your tank pressure mid-dive, fret not – the Suunto Ocean’s wireless tank pressure support paired with the Suunto Tank POD will keep you informed, ensuring you never run out of air just when you spot a mermaid.

But it’s not just below the surface where the Suunto Ocean shines. This versatile outdoor watch boasts over 95 sport modes, from trail running to yoga, making it the Swiss Army knife of the smartwatch world.

Imagine tracking your heart rate while hiking, then effortlessly switching to monitor your oxygen levels as you plunge into the depths. It’s like having a dive buddy, personal trainer, and adventure guide all in one.

On the surface, the Suunto Ocean’s 1.43-inch AMOLED display is as bright and vivid as a tropical reef, ensuring readability in any condition. And speaking of conditions, its barometric sensor will warn you of incoming storms, perfect for those unexpected squalls when you're above the waves.

The device's offline maps and top-tier GNSS system mean you’ll always know where you are, whether you’re exploring underwater caves or scaling mountain peaks.

Battery life is another highlight. The Suunto Ocean offers up to 60 hours of diving and 50 hours of continuous GPS tracking. And when you’re just wearing it as a stylish everyday watch, it lasts up to 26 days on a single charge – talk about endurance!

It will be available in three versions, each with a variety of accessory straps to suit any occasion, and will hit the market in the summer of 2024. For more info, visit Suunto today.