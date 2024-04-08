Sonos Beam rival flexes its soundbar muscles with new Onkyo & Klipsch collab

Onkyo and Klipsch collaborate on new Flexus Core range

Klipsch Flexus Core
(Image credit: Klipsch)
Mike Lowe
By Mike Lowe
published

First teased at the world's largest tech show, CES 2024, back in January of this year, there's a new soundbar series to rival the Sonos Beam (2nd Gen) coming to market. And now it's official, with more information about the new Klipsch range revealed.

Named the Flexus Core series, Klipsch has collaborated with Onkyo, the Japanese high-end audio manufacturer, to produce a series of soundbars to rival the best, plus separate surround speakers and a subwoofer (sold separately).

The soundbars come in two options, the Flexus Core 100 and Flexus Core 200, with the former offering a 2.1 channel setup, while the latter upgrades this to a 3.1.2 channel setup to incorporate upward-firing drivers for enhanced surround sound. Both offer Dolby Atmos decoding and feature eARC

Which will suit you best will depend on the size of television you own. If you've got one of the best 55-inch TVs or above then the 48-inch-long Flexus Core 200 is the better match. If you've got a smaller set then the diminutive 28-inch length of the Flexus Core 100 will be better suited. 

If you want to go all-out for one of the best surround sound systems, however, then you'll want to think about adding the Flexus Surr 100 wireless surround speakers and Flexus Sub 100 wireless subwoofer. That'll provide a full rear channel setup and beefier bass – although Klipsch does promise "4-inch built-in subwoofers" from either 'bar to deliver low-end without the additional purchase. 

At the time of writing the products are now on sale in the US, with other territories including the UK to follow. Pricing is as follows: the Flexus Core 100 is $349, Flexus Core 200 $499, Flexus Surr 100 $249, and the Flexus Sub 100 $299. The exact kind of pricing to rival Sonos with Beam and Ray competitors. 

It'll be interesting to see how the new Klipsch range stacks up compared to many of its best competitors, especially for those seeking the best soundbars for Samsung TVs or the best soundbars for LG TVs – where such brands also include brand-specific TV-matching, with features such as Samsung's Q Symphony and LG's Wow Orchestra

CATEGORIES
Audio
Mike Lowe
Mike Lowe
Tech Editor

Mike is the Tech Editor and AV Editor at T3.com. He's been writing about consumer technology for 15 and, as a phones expert, has seen hundreds of handsets over the years – swathes of Android devices, a smattering of iPhones, and a batch of Windows Phone products (remember those?). But that's not all, as a tech aficionado his beat for T3 also covers tablets, laptops, gaming, home cinema, TVs, speakers and more – there's barely a stone unturned that he's not had a hand on. Previously the Reviews Editor at Pocket-lint for a 10 years, he's also provided work for publications such as Wired, The Guardian, Metro, and more. In addition to his tech knowledge, Mike is also a flights and travel expert, having travelled the globe extensively. You'll likely find him setting up a new mobile phone, critiquing the next MacBook, all while planning his next getaway... or cycling somewhere.

Latest