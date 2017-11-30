Pixelmator Pro is your AI-powered $60 Photoshop alternative

Pixel tweaking specialist Pixelmator has just launched a powerful new version of its image-editing software - Pixelmator Pro.

Purposely designed for Mac, Pixelmator Pro has been designed to offer Adobe Photoshop-grade editing capabilities for a one-off price of $59.99.

According to Pixelmator, Pro has been in the works for five years, with a brand new made-for-macOS interface partnering with an impressive selection of editing tools and features, including: non-destructible edits, smart selection, retouching and painting tools, multiple image editing with the same adjustments and effects, automatic horizon detection, RAW image support with multiple layers, iCloud support, tabs, shareable extensions, full screen and split view modes, as well as many more.

The app also uses AI — or machine learning — to remove objects, make quick selections, straighten photos and name layers.

Pixelmator Pro also has one of the cleanest, most modern interfaces we've seen on macOS, too. Check out the image gallery below for a taste.

From our point of view here at T3 Towers this new version of Pixelmator's software - the first edition was launched 10 ten years ago - couldn't have come at a better time, as the paucity of available image editing software between the free and naff, and re-mortgagingly expensive and super-pro is palpable.

Here though you've got a near Photoshop level image editor that supplies all the tools and features a normal, non-professional user could ever need. And it does so at a, right now, quite ridiculous price point of $59.99 (that's £44.58 for Brits). In comparison, the single app cost of Adobe Photoshop on its rent-only Creative Cloud platform is £238.42 a year.

That means that Pixelmator Pro is five times cheaper than a single year's subscription to Photoshop and, with Pro, it isn't suddenly going to stop working after 365 days.

We think it's a steal, so if you've been looking for an affordable image editing program then you go check Pixelmator Pro out now on the Mac App Store.