WhatsApp adding a feature upgrade only iPhone owners can truly enjoy

Quick Summary It's been reported that WhatsApp is adding support for Live Photos, following on from support for motion photos on Android last month. The report comes from Wabetainfo, picked up by The Verge and it's claimed the feature will roll out to users in the coming weeks.

WhatsApp is constantly adding new features. This year alone, Meta has introduced a dedicated app for iPad, chat themes so you can make your chats more unique and the ability to add music to your WhatsApp status.

It also introduced Meta AI to WhatsApp for a little helping hand when it comes to writing replies and summarising messages. But there's a reason why WhatsApp is one of the most popular messaging apps in the world and one of those reasons is that it doesn't ever seem to stand still.

What new feature is coming to WhatsApp?

With that in mind, the next feature set to come to the messaging platform is support for Live Photos. Wabetainfo has reported that iOS beta 25.24.10.72 adds support for Live Photos across chats, groups and channels. The report was picked up by The Verge, which highlighted that the support for the iPhone feature comes a month after WhatsApp introduced support for motion photos on Android.

It's said you will be able to choose whether to send the image as a still or a dynamic clip so you don't have to send it as a Live Photo if you don't want to. Having the option is good though as there can be some really great moments captured by Live Photos.

(Image credit: Wabetainfo)

For iOS users in Apple Messages, when you send a Live Photo, you can tap on the icon in the top left corner to turn the motion off if you want it as a still. It's not currently clear how you night be able to turn it off in WhatsApp as yet but we are sure it will soon become clear.

The report on Wabetainfo sad that the support for Live Photos is available to some beta testers now, and it will be rolling out to more users "in the coming weeks". To make sure you get access to all the latest WhatsApp features, you can update it manually through the App Store.