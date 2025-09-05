Thousands use Google's new Preferred Sources feature to find news they trust, now you can too – here's how

Quick Summary You can now set your preferred sources on Google, to prioritise your favourite and trusted websites when viewing news in search results. That includes adding T3.com too, if you fancy.

Most of us keep up with the daily news online today, including the latest on tech, fitness and digital entertainment from T3, but how do you know which stories to trust or dismiss? There's so much misinformation and made-up nonsense out there that it's easy for solid, dependable information to be lost in the noise.

That's why Google has recently introduced a way to set your own preferred sources, to help guide you to the kind of things and websites you know you can rely on. That includes appearances in Google's own Top Stories results.

The Top Stories bar appears at the top of a search, when you're looking for a product or topic that you want to know more about. It gives you a run down of the latest news from a number of key outlets, including T3, but can also throw in sources you might not want or be familiar with.

I've recently trimmed my own preferred sources down, so I only see the latest from websites I like and am comfortable with. Now you can too – and it's easy.

How to set your preferred sources on Google

- First up, when you search for a newsworthy topic, you'll see a star icon appear next to to Top Stories headline that appears.

- Click on this icon and a pop-up will allow you to search for and select different sources for future results.

- For example, enter "T3" in the Search for Sources box and you should see our site appear as one of the options. Tap on the box next to the site name (and others you search for).

- Hit Refresh Results.

- Alternatively, you can head to a direct link to add T3 – just click here to do just that.

- You should now see the Top Stories will prioritise your preferred sources, plus a new From Your Sources rail of other stories and posts from your curated favourites.

Why can't I see the star icon or preferred stories?

Google's preferred stories feature is currently only available in the US and India – if you're reading this from either of those countries, you're good to go.

If you're in the UK, Europe or Australia, for example, you'll need to wait a bit longer for the feature to arrive. We'll let you know when it does. The selection method above will work the same when available.