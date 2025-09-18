Google Discover gets an update that could change what you click forever

Quick Summary Google has announced two updates to Discover that will make it much more personalised and interesting. Not only will you be able to "follow" publishers and content creators, but videos and social posts will also appear on the feed.

Google Discover is a great way to find good stories to read. It serves up an ever-updated variety of content from various sites and publishers, and the more you click on specific stories, the more of those you'll be served in future.

The clue is in its name really, it's about discovering content outside of what you might search for on Google. The company describes it as a way to "catch up on your interests and the world".

However, change is afoot.

What changes are coming to Google Discover?

Discover is about to get a whole lot more interesting. Google has announced that it is rolling out two updates to the service in order to "make it even easier to find, follow and engage with the content and creators you care about most".

In order to do this, Google introducing types of content, including videos and social posts. It is expanding from just online articles to include posts from X and Instagram, as well as YouTube Shorts.

According to its blog post, the company said the reason for doing this was because research suggested people "enjoyed seeing a mix of content in Discover".

It's not just new types of content that will change Discover, however. The second update is going to come in the form of a new "Follow" button.

Google explains that you'll be able to preview a publisher or creator's content, including articles, YouTube videos and posts from social channels, and then choose to before follow them for additional pieces later. This enables more personalised content discoveries.

Google said the Follow update is rolling out today so you can tap on the "+" to start following your favourite publishers and creators. New content types will be rolling out in the coming weeks.