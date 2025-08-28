Strava's Runna just added a search engine for running events
It felt a bit of a surprise to many when Strava acquired Runna earlier this year, given how much overlap there is between the two running apps, but if you worried that the latter might start to see fewer features, you’d be wrong.
In fact, this week Runna added a new search engine of sorts to find local events, dubbed ‘Races by Runna’, and it’s helping take one of the pain points out of integrating into a local running community.
Runna’s new tool is a great way to get to know runners and events in your local area
You don’t need to use the Runna app, either, with a handy web search packed with events ranging from marathons to mid-distance runs and more.
Once you pick your event, you can kick off a tailored training plan, helping prepare you for conditions like the terrain, duration, and more. The race listing even has wind, humidity, and altitude information, as well as expected temperatures.
Perhaps best of all, though, is just being able to filter by events near you. ‘Races by Runna’ could help you find everything from a local park run, to progressively more challenging runs, matching your training to the next event as you go.
In a press release, Runna's CEO and co-founder, Dom Maskell, said: "We realized that we were well-positioned to build the world’s most comprehensive race discovery platform and it’s been a true labour of love from our team. Having Strava alongside us will help further strengthen our credibility in this field.”
Races by Runna is in public beta right now, with expansions coming for ‘multiple’ countries.
