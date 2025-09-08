You too can be an Android – Google's legendary Androidify app is back

Quick Summary Google has released a new version of its Androidify app and you can download it now. The app allows you to create a custom version of the Android Bot – with AI offering a helping hand this time.

Google announced plenty during I/O back in May, including the new Material 3 Expressive design, but one of the most exciting reveals in our eyes was the announcement that Androidify was making a comeback.

Androidify was first released all the way back in 2011 as an app that allowed users to create a custom version of the super cute Android mascot. You could adapt skin tone, hair type and colour, clothing and add accessories, which at the time was quite a significant amount of customisation. We're talking before Genmoji's arrived.

But the Androidify app was removed from the Play Store in 2020, and hadn't been updated since 2016. Thankfully, it's now back and better than ever.

Android Authority reports that the new version of Androidify can once again be found on the Play Store, but with AI-powered features allowing for more personalised Android Bot avatars.

How does the new Androidify app work?

Using the latest Google AI models, the Androidify app will allow you to transform a photo or prompt into an Android Bot.

You launch the new version of the app, tap on "Let's Go" and then you either choose a photo from your photo library, take a new one, or type in a text prompt.

There's a "help me write" option if you're struggling with inspiration for your prompt, so don't worry.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Once you've either select your photo or written a prompt, and picked the colour you want your Android Bot to be, you tap on "Transform" to allow the app and its AI powers to create your avatar. You can then choose to "Customise and Share" the result.

This takes you to a "Customise and Export" screen where you can then pick from various sizes, such as 1:1 or Wallpaper. It's also possible to add a background if you want to, after which your Android Bot is complete and you can download it to save it to your phone, or share it with your Android friends.

The Androidify app is available to download from the Google Play Store for free.