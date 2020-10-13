Amazon Prime Day massage gun deal: this 5-star rated muscle saviour has a THIRD off

Achey shoulders? Persistent pain in the bum? Forget a visit to the physio or massage studio - Amazon Prime Day is here to help instead.

Right now, you can pick up the Wattne W2 deep tissue massage gun for an absolute steal - with a third off the usual retail price. This nifty little device will work deep into your muscles to release tension and relieve pain - perfect for dealing with the dreaded post-workout DOMS.

Like all the best percussions tools (to give them their proper, fancy name), it comes complete with everything you need to work through all those deep-seated aches and pains: a high-powered motor that delivers 1200-3300 percussions per minute, 20 speed settings and six massage attachments.

Wattne W2 Muscle Massage Gun |Now £93.99 | Was £139.99 | Saving you £46 at Amazon This brilliant massage gun has a near-perfect five-star rating at Amazon - and with good reason. It's easy to use, with an LCD screen that lets you know the speed (of which there are 20) and battery status. As massage guns go, it's quiet too - just 30-55dB, depending on the speed. The interchangeable massage attachments allow you to work every inch of the body, from larger muscles like the thighs to more delicate areas such as the neck. Plus, it all comes in a handy and sleek carry case, to make sure you never lose a bit. Who needs a masseuse?View Deal

