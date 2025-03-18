Pass the gym – build strength all over and boost your metabolism with this 20 minute dumbbell workout
Get strong, build muscle and burn fat with just a pair of dumbbells
Just because you don’t have time for the gym doesn’t mean you need to wave goodbye to doing your workout. With just a pair of dumbbells, you can still get a good quality workout ticked off at home. This full-body session may only be 20 minutes, but by prioritising compound exercises, target lots of muscle groups at the same time, and with the right intensity, it’ll help you get stronger and build muscle.
As well as increasing strength and muscle, full-body workouts, like this one, are also great for kickstarting your metabolism too. Again, this is because compound exercises elevate your heart rate more than isolation exercises, helping you to burn lots of calories. However, because it incorporates resistance (by using dumbbells) it also helps you to continue burning calories after your workout, so that you burn more body fat.
A post shared by James Stirling - HOME WORKOUTS 💪🏻 (@london_fitness_guy)
A photo posted by on
For this workout you’ve got six exercises to work through that will target your lower and upper body muscles, as well as your core, giving you a well-rounded workout. You’re going to work your way through the movements below, performing each one for 40 seconds, followed by a 20 second rest. Once you’ve completed an entire round, rest for two minutes, then repeat the workout two more times. Here’s your exercises:
- Squat
- Alternating lunges
- Kneeling shoulder press
- Push ups
- Tricep extension
- Jack knife
Remember, if your goal is to build muscle and get stronger, you need to ensure that you’re getting enough protein in your diet, whether through supplementation (with protein powder) or whole foods. Just make sure you’re getting enough. If you’re looking for similar workouts to this one, check out this 30-minute full-body workout or, if you can extend your time a little further, this 40-minute dumbbell workout.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Bryony’s T3’s official ‘gym-bunny’ and Active Staff Writer, covering all things fitness. She recently completed her Level 3 PT qualification with the PFCA to bring a deeper understanding of training techniques, fitness trends, and wellness advice to her writing. In her spare time, you will find her in her natural habitat - the gym - where her style of training is a hybrid of bodybuilding and powerlifting. Bryony loves writing about accessible workouts, nutrition and testing innovative fitness products that help you reach your fitness goals and take your training to the next level.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
Amazon Spring Deal Days with up to 45% off starts next week
Dates for Amazon's spring sale have been revealed, with early deals starting now
By Mat Gallagher Published
-
This tiny device attaches to your bedside table to disable distracting apps before you sleep
Say hello to Kip...
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
Forget burpees – this 20-minute workout boosts your metabolism with no jumping
Get your heart pumping with this no-jump workout
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
Two dumbbells, 30 minutes, and six exercises to build muscle all over and a stronger core
A simple home workout to add muscle all over and boost strength
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
Tired of crunches? A fitness trainer recommends these five standing exercises for better core strength and stability
They're also great for improving posture too
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
One kettlebell, 10 minutes and these five exercises to build a strong core and improve posture
A strong core is the gateway to better movement, fewer injuries and bigger lifts
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
Build functional strength in 30 minutes with two dumbbells and these four exercises
Bend, lift and carry items easier (and look good while doing it)
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
You don’t need to run – this full-body dumbbell workout burns fat, builds muscle and boosts your cardio health
The many benefits of lifting weights
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
Sculpt your abs and strengthen your core with this six-minute Pilates workout
It’s a bodyweight burner that will leave your midsection on fire
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
No sit-ups — just this four-move standing ab workout to build a stronger core
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published