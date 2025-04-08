This two-move no-run cardio workout blasts through calories and builds strength all over

Everyone is running right now. But, if you can’t stand pounding the pavement, this no-run cardio workout will help you work up a sweat and incinerate calories without even needing to reach for your running shoes – so grab your workout ones instead!

It’s an incredibly simple workout, made up of two bodyweight exercises, so all you’ll need is yourself and a little bit of space. Don’t let its simplicity fool you though; favouring compound exercises and using a ladder format, that works from high to low reps, will ensure your heart rate remains high, helping you blast through lots of calories. Compound exercises also recruit lots of muscle groups to work at the same time, leading to functional strength gains.

For the workout, you’ll begin by performing both exercises for 10 reps (on each side for the first exercise), then move to 9 reps, then 8, then 7 and so on until you get to 1 rep. Another thing, this is also a ‘for time’ workout, where the aim is to complete the workout as quickly as possible, so make sure you set a timer. That being said, work at a pace that allows you to perform each exercise with good form. Without further ado, here’s your workout:

10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 reps of:

Walking lunges

Burpees

If you wanted to make this workout even more spicy (we don’t blame you if you don’t though), you can always add a pair of dumbbells to the walking lunges, or wear a backpack for an extra muscle burn. Alternatively, you can try this speedy circuit workout, which uses a mixture of bodyweight and dumbbell exercises for an extra strength boost. If, however, you’re looking for another bodyweight blaster, try this 30-minute ‘for time’ workout – we can’t promise it won’t leave you in a crumpled heap on the floor afterwards though!