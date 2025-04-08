This two-move no-run cardio workout blasts through calories and builds strength all over
No need to run to get fit, this bodyweight workout ramps up the heart rate for a calorie burning boost
Everyone is running right now. But, if you can’t stand pounding the pavement, this no-run cardio workout will help you work up a sweat and incinerate calories without even needing to reach for your running shoes – so grab your workout ones instead!
It’s an incredibly simple workout, made up of two bodyweight exercises, so all you’ll need is yourself and a little bit of space. Don’t let its simplicity fool you though; favouring compound exercises and using a ladder format, that works from high to low reps, will ensure your heart rate remains high, helping you blast through lots of calories. Compound exercises also recruit lots of muscle groups to work at the same time, leading to functional strength gains.
A post shared by Functional Fitness Workouts (@onlinewod)
A photo posted by on
For the workout, you’ll begin by performing both exercises for 10 reps (on each side for the first exercise), then move to 9 reps, then 8, then 7 and so on until you get to 1 rep. Another thing, this is also a ‘for time’ workout, where the aim is to complete the workout as quickly as possible, so make sure you set a timer. That being said, work at a pace that allows you to perform each exercise with good form. Without further ado, here’s your workout:
10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 reps of:
- Walking lunges
- Burpees
If you wanted to make this workout even more spicy (we don’t blame you if you don’t though), you can always add a pair of dumbbells to the walking lunges, or wear a backpack for an extra muscle burn. Alternatively, you can try this speedy circuit workout, which uses a mixture of bodyweight and dumbbell exercises for an extra strength boost. If, however, you’re looking for another bodyweight blaster, try this 30-minute ‘for time’ workout – we can’t promise it won’t leave you in a crumpled heap on the floor afterwards though!
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Bryony’s T3’s official ‘gym-bunny’ and Active Staff Writer, covering all things fitness. She recently completed her Level 3 PT qualification with the PFCA to bring a deeper understanding of training techniques, fitness trends, and wellness advice to her writing. In her spare time, you will find her in her natural habitat - the gym - where her style of training is a hybrid of bodybuilding and powerlifting. Bryony loves writing about accessible workouts, nutrition and testing innovative fitness products that help you reach your fitness goals and take your training to the next level.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
This no-plank, three-move bodyweight workout builds serious core strength and stability
A fitness expert says these exercises build core strength like a gymnast – impressive!
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
One kettlebell, seven exercises and 30 minutes to build muscle all over and increase strength
A simple strength workout that gets the job done
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
Build total-body strength and blast calories with this 20 minute kettlebell workout
No time? No stress. This five-move workout hits your body from all angles whilst delivering a metabolism boost
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
Chris Hemsworth’s personal trainer shares a simple dumbbell workout to build massive arm muscles
This six-move workout from Celebrity trainer, Luke Zocchi, will add serious muscle to your biceps and triceps
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
Tired of a bad lower back? Bulletproof it with these three simple exercises
A fitness expert shares three easy moves you can do straight from the comfort of your home
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
You don’t need the gym – build boulder shoulders with this dumbbell-only workout
You’ll have delts for days after doing these five exercises
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
Two dumbbells and these four exercises to build a stronger lower body if you’re a beginner
This simple four-move workout shows that weight training doesn't need to be complicated
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
Try these 7 standing Pilates exercises to help build better balance and stability
This low-impact standing routine is ideal if you struggle with floor-based exercises
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Last updated