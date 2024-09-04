Forget running – this four-move workout boosts fitness levels and builds strength in 15 minutes

When people think of cardio, most people’s minds immediately turn to lacing up their running shoes and hitting the treadmill. But if that’s just not your jam, then give this full-body workout try instead. Not only do full-body workouts contain lots of multi-joint movements , which are great for elevating your heart rate, therefore boosting your cardiovascular health, but this particular one will also improve your strength too, as some exercises incorporate a pair of dumbbells .

The workout is a circuit format, so it’s ideal if you’re tight on time. As well as improving your VO2 max, increasing strength, and reducing blood pressure, circuit training can also help reduce body fat. According to Train Fitness: “By incorporating exercises targeting multiple muscle groups, circuit training can help to boost your metabolism and burn calories long after your workout,” – this is also known as the ‘afterburn effect’. “When combined with a healthy diet, circuit training can be an effective tool for people looking to lose weight.”

Workout at Home 15 Minutes | Mirafit - YouTube Watch On

For this workout you’ll begin with a two-minute warm-up, followed by three rounds of four exercises that you’ll complete for 40 seconds of work, with a 20-second rest. You’ll complete three rounds of the four exercises in total, then do a one-minute cooldown. It can be tempting with a circuit to go out hot and heavy, however, this will make it difficult to maintain your pace and movement quality. Therefore, make sure you pick a challenging weight, but one that you can maintain good form for. Here’s your workout:

Warm-up

Skipping or jumping jacks

Main workout

Goblet squats

Incline push-up (this can be done against a wall or chair)

Bent over dumbbell row

Skipping/or box step ups (use a chair or sturdy surface)

Cool down

15 seconds each

Standing quad stretch

Childs pose

Cross-body tricep stretch

Touch your toes

