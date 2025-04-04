Chris Hemsworth’s personal trainer shares a simple dumbbell workout to build massive arm muscles

Let’s be honest, many of us would happily trade arms with Chris Hemsworth. The actor has a very impressive set of guns, alongside his rippling six-pack. Who’s responsible for keeping him in superhero shape? That would be celebrity trainer and long-time friend, Luke Zocchi, who recently shared his go-to workout for building big arms using just a pair of dumbbells.

“Remember never skip triceps!! They make up 2/3 of your arm mass!” Zocchi wrote on his Instagram post. He makes a fair point, as most people predominantly focus on the biceps, because they’re far more noticeable in t-shirts and tanks. But, as the tricep makes up more of your arm than the biceps, you’ll be waving goodbye to gains if you abandon them. If you’re trying to add noticeable size to your arms, then Zocchi says you’ll need to train them two times a week, with a selection of exercises that target the biceps and triceps from various angles. Thankfully, his workout does just that.

Zocchi’s arm workout is made up of three supersets, which is where you’ll perform two exercises back-to-back with no rest. It’s a great training method to increase time under tension and reduce your training time. Perform three sets of each superset, aiming for 8-12 reps for each exercise. Rest for 90 seconds between rounds and then two minutes before moving onto the next superset. Here’s the workout:

Superset 1

Seated dumbbell incline curl

Underhand grip tricep kickback

Superset 2

Spider curl

Dumbbell skullcrusher

Superset 3

Hammer curl

Alternating diagonal skullcrushers

