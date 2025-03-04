Build functional strength in 30 minutes with two dumbbells and these four exercises

If you want to be strong, remain mobile and continue doing the things you love to do with ease, then you need to start prioritising functional strength training. This workout from Personal Training duo, Milad and Ryan, founders of Tailored Fit PT , serves as a great place to start, targeting your body’s major muscle groups and all you’ll need is two dumbbells.

‘Functional training’ is a bit of a buzzword in the fitness industry right now, but what does it actually mean? Simply put, it’s exercise that mimics everyday movements, helping you perform daily tasks with greater ease. Functional exercises focus on core movements—like squats, hinges, rows, pushes, and pulls—since these are the patterns we use in daily life. Not only do they make life easier, but they also enhance our balance, posture, and reduce the risk of injury. Plus, they help build strength and muscle, so you’re essentially ticking multiple fitness goals at once.

A post shared by Coach Milad and Ryan ▪️Fitness and Nutrition Coach (@tailoredfitpt) A photo posted by on

What we like about this workout is the fact it’s incredibly simple, yet effective. If you’re doing it in a gym, you’ll also need access to a weight bench and plyo box, if you’re at home, a sturdy coffee table will do. You’re going to be performing three to five sets of each exercise below. Begin with the first exercise, resting for 60-90 seconds before starting the next set. Once all your working sets are complete, rest for two minutes, then move onto the next exercise.

Step ups – 8 reps slow each side

Front rack carry – 45 seconds

3 point rows – 8 reps each side

Lateral lunge – 8 reps each side

If you enjoyed this workout and are looking for other similar ones, then check out this other 30 minute workout . Again, it consists of key movement patterns, but this time you’ll only need one dumbbell (or a kettlebell will do). Don’t have access to any weights? No problem! This six-move callisthenics workout requires nothing more than your bodyweight. Although, don’t mistake it as being ‘easy’.