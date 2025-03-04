Build functional strength in 30 minutes with two dumbbells and these four exercises
Bend, lift and carry items easier (and look good while doing it)
If you want to be strong, remain mobile and continue doing the things you love to do with ease, then you need to start prioritising functional strength training. This workout from Personal Training duo, Milad and Ryan, founders of Tailored Fit PT, serves as a great place to start, targeting your body’s major muscle groups and all you’ll need is two dumbbells.
‘Functional training’ is a bit of a buzzword in the fitness industry right now, but what does it actually mean? Simply put, it’s exercise that mimics everyday movements, helping you perform daily tasks with greater ease. Functional exercises focus on core movements—like squats, hinges, rows, pushes, and pulls—since these are the patterns we use in daily life. Not only do they make life easier, but they also enhance our balance, posture, and reduce the risk of injury. Plus, they help build strength and muscle, so you’re essentially ticking multiple fitness goals at once.
A post shared by Coach Milad and Ryan ▪️Fitness and Nutrition Coach (@tailoredfitpt)
A photo posted by on
What we like about this workout is the fact it’s incredibly simple, yet effective. If you’re doing it in a gym, you’ll also need access to a weight bench and plyo box, if you’re at home, a sturdy coffee table will do. You’re going to be performing three to five sets of each exercise below. Begin with the first exercise, resting for 60-90 seconds before starting the next set. Once all your working sets are complete, rest for two minutes, then move onto the next exercise.
- Step ups – 8 reps slow each side
- Front rack carry – 45 seconds
- 3 point rows – 8 reps each side
- Lateral lunge – 8 reps each side
If you enjoyed this workout and are looking for other similar ones, then check out this other 30 minute workout. Again, it consists of key movement patterns, but this time you’ll only need one dumbbell (or a kettlebell will do). Don’t have access to any weights? No problem! This six-move callisthenics workout requires nothing more than your bodyweight. Although, don’t mistake it as being ‘easy’.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Bryony’s T3’s official ‘gym-bunny’ and Active Staff Writer, covering all things fitness. She recently completed her Level 3 PT qualification with the PFCA to bring a deeper understanding of training techniques, fitness trends, and wellness advice to her writing. In her spare time, you will find her in her natural habitat - the gym - where her style of training is a hybrid of bodybuilding and powerlifting. Bryony loves writing about accessible workouts, nutrition and testing innovative fitness products that help you reach your fitness goals and take your training to the next level.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
Your Google Pixel phone just got a killer free software upgrade
There are all sorts of new features coming
By Sam Cross Published
-
Google Pixel 9a looks to adopt feature only flagships have offered so far
There's a great new emergency feature coming to an affordable phone near you
By Chris Hall Published
-
You don’t need to run – this full-body dumbbell workout burns fat, builds muscle and boosts your cardio health
The many benefits of lifting weights
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
Sculpt your abs and strengthen your core with this six-minute Pilates workout
It’s a bodyweight burner that will leave your midsection on fire
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
No sit-ups — just this four-move standing ab workout to build a stronger core
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
A stretchologist shares five dynamic stretches to boost mobility and relieve tension in the lower back
Ideal if you’ve had a long day sitting at a desk or are warming up for a workout
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
Three bodyweight exercises to strengthen your core and lower back, according to an expert
A stronger core can relieve pain, reduce injuries and help you move better
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
A sports scientist says this three-move chest workout delivers a “crazy pec pump”
And you can do it at home or the gym
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
No pull-ups needed — sculpt a wider back with this five-move dumbbell workout
No gym required
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
You only need two dumbbells, 30 minutes and this five-move workout to grow your arms
Your t-shirt sleeves will feel fuller by the time you’ve finished
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published