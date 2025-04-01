You don’t need the gym – build boulder shoulders with this dumbbell-only workout
You’ll have delts for days after doing these five exercises
Training shoulders may not ignite as much excitement as training your chest, back or biceps, but they should. Not only are shoulders easy to train and maintain, but broadening them out is an effective way to cheat your upper body into looking bigger and broader, and can make your waist appear smaller. What’s better, you don’t even need the gym to give them a blasting, just a pair of dumbbells and these five exercises are enough to leave you with delts for days.
Building strength in the muscles around the shoulder joint is crucial to support overall shoulder health. According to Physical Therapist and Strength Coach, Jeff Cavaliere: “The shoulders are often chronically weak due to undertraining, so having strong shoulders supports the rotational nature of the shoulder joint in all the activities of daily living as well as in your strength training workouts.” He also adds that this will help prevent shoulder injuries, which are extremely common among gym goers, as well as the general population.
A post shared by Hayley Madigan (@hayleymadiganfitness)
A photo posted by on
This workout comes from Oner Active Athlete, Hayley Madigan. “It is essential to target the entire group of muscles that make up our shoulders,” she writes on her Instagam post. She’s not wrong either, as most people tend to focus most of their attention on the front of the shoulders – good thing then that the exercises Hayley’s chosen target the front, middle, and rear delts. Work your way through the exercises below, performing three rounds of each exercise, resting for 90 seconds to two minutes between each round. Here’s your exercises:
- Underhand Frontal Raises – 12-15 reps
- Lateral Raises – 10-15 reps
- Neutral grip single dumbbell shoulder press – 6-10 reps
- Bent Over Reverse Fly’s – 12-15 reps
- Overhand Frontal Raises – 12-15 reps
Another good muscle group to train alongside your shoulders is your triceps and back, as these are also considered your ‘pushing’ muscles. Here’s a dumbbell-focused back workout that you can try next, and a short (but spicy) tricep finisher using no equipment, just your bodyweight.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Bryony’s T3’s official ‘gym-bunny’ and Active Staff Writer, covering all things fitness. She recently completed her Level 3 PT qualification with the PFCA to bring a deeper understanding of training techniques, fitness trends, and wellness advice to her writing. In her spare time, you will find her in her natural habitat - the gym - where her style of training is a hybrid of bodybuilding and powerlifting. Bryony loves writing about accessible workouts, nutrition and testing innovative fitness products that help you reach your fitness goals and take your training to the next level.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
TAG Heuer upgrades its iconic Formula 1 watch with Solargraph movement and nine colourways
TAG Heuer revamps its Formula 1 collections at Watches and Wonders
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
New Nomos Club Sport Neomatik Worldtimer is unbelievably slim
My favourite watch just got even better
By Sam Cross Published
-
Two dumbbells and these four exercises to build a stronger lower body if you’re a beginner
This simple four-move workout shows that weight training doesn't need to be complicated
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
Try these 7 standing Pilates exercises to help build better balance and stability
This low-impact standing routine is ideal if you struggle with floor-based exercises
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Last updated
-
Skip the gym – this 20-minute standing dumbbell is low-impact and strengthens the entire body
It's ideal if you have limited mobility too
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
Pass the gym – build strength all over and boost your metabolism with this 20 minute dumbbell workout
Get strong, build muscle and burn fat with just a pair of dumbbells
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
Forget burpees – this 20-minute workout boosts your metabolism with no jumping
Get your heart pumping with this no-jump workout
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
Two dumbbells, 30 minutes, and six exercises to build muscle all over and a stronger core
A simple home workout to add muscle all over and boost strength
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
Tired of crunches? A fitness trainer recommends these five standing exercises for better core strength and stability
They're also great for improving posture too
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
One kettlebell, 10 minutes and these five exercises to build a strong core and improve posture
A strong core is the gateway to better movement, fewer injuries and bigger lifts
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published