No pull-ups needed — sculpt a wider back with this five-move dumbbell workout

Pull-ups are undeniably one of the best bodyweight exercises for adding shape and size to your back. However, they’re also one of the most challenging, requiring significant strength from multiple upper body muscles, as well as your core to maintain proper form. If you haven’t quite made it into the pull-up club yet, don’t worry. Oner Active Athlete Hayley Madigan has created a dumbbell-only workout that will help you build a bigger back—no gym required.

The benefits of strengthening your back are endless; it can boost your lifts in the gym (hello deadlifts), improve your posture, make everyday activities easier and can make your waist look appear smaller. But, it’s also essential for injury prevention, as Harvard Health says: “Strong back muscles provide essential support to the spine, reducing the likelihood of strains, sprains, and other injuries that can occur during lifting, bending, or twisting movements.”

If you don’t have access to dumbbells, Hayley says you can always substitute with kettlebells. Aim to complete three rounds of all the exercises listed below (apart from one that says 'four') but, if you are limited to time, you can drop down to two. Rest for 90 seconds in between each set then, once you’ve completed all the rounds of one exercise, take a two-minute break before moving on to the next movement. Don’t forget to have a good stretch afterward. Here’s your workout:

Gorilla row 3 x 8-10 reps per arm

Bent over wide row 3 x 12-15 reps

Single arm narrow row 4 x 8-12 reps

Seated narrow row 3 x10-12 reps

Seated reverse fly’s 3 x 12-15 reps

