Forget burpees – this 20-minute workout boosts your metabolism with no jumping
Get your heart pumping with this no-jump workout
You may think the only way to burn calories is by throwing yourself around the gym with high-intensity exercises like burpees, or lacing up your running shoes and hitting the treadmill – it’s not! In fact, you don’t need to bounce around at all. This five-move workout uses low-impact exercises and weights to ramp up your heart rate to help turbocharge your metabolism. No jumping required, just a pair of light dumbbells.
This workout prioritises compound exercises – exercises that hit lots of muscle groups at once. The more muscles your body uses, the harder it has to work to pump more blood around the body to deliver more oxygen and nutrients to the muscles. This results in your heart rate rising and burning lots of calories. However, by also keeping rest periods short, and adding a pair of weights into the equation, will force your muscles to work even harder, meaning you burn even more calories, so it’s a win, win! Not to mention you'll build up strength too.
A post shared by Britany Williams (@britanywilliams)
A photo posted by on
If you don’t have access to any weights, just grab some household items instead. You can keep the weights lights or if you want more of a challenge, grab some heavier ones. Perform each exercise below for 40 seconds, followed by a 20-second rest. We know, it’s not a long rest, but it’ll keep the heart rate high. Once you’ve performed all five exercises, Brittany says to rest for 30 seconds (if you need 60 or 90 seconds, please take it) and then do it all again three more times. Make sure you have a towel and water bottle nearby, we think you’ll be needing it… Here’s the workout:
- Step out squat pulse
- Goblet squat to calf raise
- Lateral knee drive
- Lateral lunge pick ups
- Kneeling bicep curl swing
If you enjoyed this workout and fancy doing something similar, then here’s a three-move workout you can try that requires zero equipment, will get your heart pumping and build strength – it's very simple, but highly effective. Alternatively, if you are looking for another workout with weights, this 25-minute dumbbell workout will leave you feeling strong and burn plenty of calories.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Bryony’s T3’s official ‘gym-bunny’ and Active Staff Writer, covering all things fitness. She recently completed her Level 3 PT qualification with the PFCA to bring a deeper understanding of training techniques, fitness trends, and wellness advice to her writing. In her spare time, you will find her in her natural habitat - the gym - where her style of training is a hybrid of bodybuilding and powerlifting. Bryony loves writing about accessible workouts, nutrition and testing innovative fitness products that help you reach your fitness goals and take your training to the next level.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
Rituals unveils dreamy new collection in first-ever AI collaboration
It's a first from the luxury cosmetics brand
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
Trail runners have a new reason to get excited about Saucony’s Peregrine lineup
Trail runners loved the Peregrine 14, but will they love the new version even more?
By Matt Kollat Published
-
Two dumbbells, 30 minutes, and six exercises to build muscle all over and a stronger core
A simple home workout to add muscle all over and boost strength
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
Tired of crunches? A fitness trainer recommends these five standing exercises for better core strength and stability
They're also great for improving posture too
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
One kettlebell, 10 minutes and these five exercises to build a strong core and improve posture
A strong core is the gateway to better movement, fewer injuries and bigger lifts
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
Build functional strength in 30 minutes with two dumbbells and these four exercises
Bend, lift and carry items easier (and look good while doing it)
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
You don’t need to run – this full-body dumbbell workout burns fat, builds muscle and boosts your cardio health
The many benefits of lifting weights
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
Sculpt your abs and strengthen your core with this six-minute Pilates workout
It’s a bodyweight burner that will leave your midsection on fire
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
No sit-ups — just this four-move standing ab workout to build a stronger core
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
A stretchologist shares five dynamic stretches to boost mobility and relieve tension in the lower back
Ideal if you’ve had a long day sitting at a desk or are warming up for a workout
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published