Unlock faster runs and deeper squats with these 4 hip mobility exercises

Most people have a real issue with mobility. We, humans, create an environment that makes us less flexible, not to mention work, which often forces us to stand or sit still for hours on end. No wonder everyone has back issues these days!

It doesn't have to be like that, though. There are simple exercises you can perform that will not only help you get out of bed easily but they can also enhance athletic performance, from squatting deeper to running faster.

"Your hip mobility is far more important than just being able to do fancy moves," says mobility, yoga and strength training teacher Liv in the video. "It improves your posture, prevents injury, and ties in with your core strength, too."

4 hip exercises for a longer life

4 LIFE CHANGING Mobility Moves You Need to Try

90/90 Shin Box & Shin Box Get-Up

Sit with knees bent at 90-degree angles, one leg in front and the other to the side. Rotate your knees to switch sides while keeping your sit bones grounded. To advance, drive through the front leg to rise into a kneeling position, then control your descent. This move enhances hip rotation, stability, and squat depth.

Cossack Leg Fold

Stand with feet wide and shift your weight to one side, bending the knee while keeping your chest up. Sit deep, then fold the extended leg inward and rotate it back out. Push through your heel to stand. This builds lateral strength, improves squat mobility, and enhances hip flexibility.

Kick Through

Start in a long lunge with one hand on the ground. Kick your back leg under your body and extend it forward, either staying lifted or sitting down. Reverse the movement to reset. This dynamic exercise boosts hip mobility, core control, and balance while enhancing coordination and lower-body strength.

Straddle Leg Lift

Sit with legs spread wide and try to lift one leg without using your hands. Pull the foot toward your bum into a half-squat position, rotate the knee inward, then hinge forward slightly. Return to start. This move strengthens the hip flexors, improves seated mobility, and builds control in deep squats.