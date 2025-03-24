Skip the gym – this 20-minute standing dumbbell is low-impact and strengthens the entire body

It's ideal if you have limited mobility too

A woman doing a dumbbell standing workout in her living room, performing the overhead press
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Bryony Firth-Bernard's avatar
By
published
in News

Looking for an effective total-body workout that requires no fancy gym machines or floor-based exercises, but will still leave you feeling strong and fit? This standing dumbbell workout hits the criteria. Not only will it target multiple muscle groups simultaneously to help build a balanced body and give your cardiovascular fitness a boot, but all the exercises are performed standing, making it ideal for those with limited mobility. Just set 20 minutes aside and grab a pair of dumbbells.

You’re probably wondering whether 20 minutes is a decent amount of time to help you get stronger and fitter, it is. According to popular Physical Therapist and Strength Coach, Jeff Cavaliere: “20-minute full-body workouts can be effective if they are done with the right intensity and frequency.” He explains that by this, he means focusing on compound exercises, so you’re working multiple muscle groups at the same time, which this workout does. However, there are also a few isolation exercises included to sculpt certain areas (like the arms and shoulders).

30 MIN ALL STANDING FULL BODY WORKOUT - With Dumbbells (Strength, No Jumping) - YouTube 30 MIN ALL STANDING FULL BODY WORKOUT - With Dumbbells (Strength, No Jumping) - YouTube
Watch On

This workout contains five supersets, where you perform two exercises back-to-back/or with minimal rest. Start with superset 1 and complete the first exercise for 40 seconds followed by 20 seconds of rest, then do the second exercise for 40 seconds – do this three times. Once you’ve completed three rounds, take a two-minute break, then move on to the next superset and follow the same format. Here’s the workout:

Superset 1

  • Bicep curls
  • Bent over row into tricep extension

Superset 2

  • Sumo squat
  • Romanian deadlift

Superset 3

  • Goblet squat
  • Lateral raises

Superset 4

  • Standing chest fly
  • Bent over flys

Superset 5

  • Alternating lunges with a hammer curl
  • Knee-to-elbow twisting crunches

Try and aim for two to three full-body workouts a week, with a rest day in between each one. If you need some more workout inspiration, then here's another 20-minute total body workout you can try, if you need something fast, but effective. Alternatively, if you have more time to play with, give this 40-minute dumbbell workout a whirl (it does require a sturdy chair or coffee table for one of the exercises though).

Bryony Firth-Bernard
Bryony Firth-Bernard
Staff Writer, Active

Bryony’s T3’s official ‘gym-bunny’ and Active Staff Writer, covering all things fitness. She recently completed her Level 3 PT qualification with the PFCA to bring a deeper understanding of training techniques, fitness trends, and wellness advice to her writing. In her spare time, you will find her in her natural habitat - the gym - where her style of training is a hybrid of bodybuilding and powerlifting. Bryony loves writing about accessible workouts, nutrition and testing innovative fitness products that help you reach your fitness goals and take your training to the next level.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸