Skip the gym – this 20-minute standing dumbbell is low-impact and strengthens the entire body

Looking for an effective total-body workout that requires no fancy gym machines or floor-based exercises, but will still leave you feeling strong and fit? This standing dumbbell workout hits the criteria. Not only will it target multiple muscle groups simultaneously to help build a balanced body and give your cardiovascular fitness a boot, but all the exercises are performed standing, making it ideal for those with limited mobility. Just set 20 minutes aside and grab a pair of dumbbells.

You’re probably wondering whether 20 minutes is a decent amount of time to help you get stronger and fitter, it is. According to popular Physical Therapist and Strength Coach, Jeff Cavaliere : “20-minute full-body workouts can be effective if they are done with the right intensity and frequency.” He explains that by this, he means focusing on compound exercises, so you’re working multiple muscle groups at the same time, which this workout does. However, there are also a few isolation exercises included to sculpt certain areas (like the arms and shoulders).

This workout contains five supersets , where you perform two exercises back-to-back/or with minimal rest. Start with superset 1 and complete the first exercise for 40 seconds followed by 20 seconds of rest, then do the second exercise for 40 seconds – do this three times. Once you’ve completed three rounds, take a two-minute break, then move on to the next superset and follow the same format. Here’s the workout:

Superset 1

Bicep curls

Bent over row into tricep extension

Superset 2

Sumo squat

Romanian deadlift

Superset 3

Goblet squat

Lateral raises

Superset 4

Standing chest fly

Bent over flys

Superset 5

Alternating lunges with a hammer curl

Knee-to-elbow twisting crunches

Try and aim for two to three full-body workouts a week, with a rest day in between each one. If you need some more workout inspiration, then here's another 20-minute total body workout you can try, if you need something fast, but effective. Alternatively, if you have more time to play with, give this 40-minute dumbbell workout a whirl (it does require a sturdy chair or coffee table for one of the exercises though).