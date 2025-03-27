Try these 7 standing Pilates exercises to build a more stable and stronger body

A stable, stronger body equals a better body. “Stability refers to your body's ability to maintain control and balance during movement, and it can help prevent injuries by teaching it to move efficiently and safely,” explains Pilates Instructor, Lotty Campbell Bird , Founder of the Collective Fitness Studio . It can also lead to better athletic performance and will make daily tasks feel a hell of a lot easier.

Pilates is a great way to improve your stability, as many of its exercises focus on working the core muscles, which Lotty says “helps to stabilise the spine and pelvis, leading to better alignment and enabling us to maintain a stable posture”. If you’ve decided it’s time to work on yours, then this seven-move standing workout from Lotty can help, as it focuses on working your core muscles and building strength through the legs. What's better is it'll only take 15 minutes.

“For this sequence, you’ll move through six different exercises with options to advance each movement,” says Lotty. Rather than performing each movement for a set number of sets and reps, this sequence is designed to continuously move from one exercise to another. "Some moves can be challenging, but it’s important to listen to your body and execute each movement to the best of your ability. A little progress each day, adds up to big results over time and a regular Pilates practice will gradually improve your stabilty." With that in mind, hit play on the video above and let Lotty guide you through the workout. Here’s a quick rundown of what you’re in for:

Standing spine twist

Single leg march

Standing side leg variations

Wide leg spine twist

Lunges into single-leg knee drives

Standing heel raises

If this workout was right up your street, then you’ll also love Lotty’s five-move floor-based core workout . Again, no equipment needed, apart from something soft to lie on. Alternatively, if you’re a fan of standing workouts and would like more, then check out this dumbbell workout – that’s right, the entire session is performed standing and it will strengthen your body from head to toe.