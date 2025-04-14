Supercharge your aerobic engine with this three-move rower workout
Improve your cardiovascular fitness and burn through calories
If you’re looking to boost your cardio fitness, the rowing machine is a great piece of kit to achieve this. This 32-minute workout from Represent 247 Coach, Jake Dearden, combines the rower with two additional exercises that’ll leave you breathing heavy, as well as building muscle endurance. FYI, he also says it’s a great workout to incorporate if you’re training for a HYROX.
It follows an ‘EMOM’ format, which is an acronym for ‘every minute on the minute’, and is a popular training method used within the CrossFit and hybrid fitness community. It’s pretty simple, you perform an exercise at the start of every minute for a set time/reps, and then use the remaining time within that minute for resting. This style of training forces you to work at a high intensity and gets your heart racing to stimulate your overall cardiovascular system.
“Try to relax and think breathing throughout the full workout,” Jake says. Remember, if you complete the exercise before the minute is up, you get to rest for the remainder of that time. That being said, every fourth minute within this workout is given as 'rest'. Grab your gym water bottle, have your sweat towels at the ready, because this one’s bound to leave you in a sweaty mess. Here’s the workout:
- Minute 1: 20 calorie row
- Minute 2: 20 calorie ski
- Minute 3: 10 Burpee box jumps
- Minute 4: rest
If you don’t have access to a ski-erg, don’t worry, here’s another circuit-style rowing workout you can try instead – you’ll only need the rower and your bodyweight for it. Alternatively, if you just want a workout that’s purely on the rower, then this 20-minute interval session is another great one to crank up your cardio.
Bryony’s T3’s official ‘gym-bunny’ and Active Staff Writer, covering all things fitness. She recently completed her Level 3 PT qualification with the PFCA to bring a deeper understanding of training techniques, fitness trends, and wellness advice to her writing. In her spare time, you will find her in her natural habitat - the gym - where her style of training is a hybrid of bodybuilding and powerlifting. Bryony loves writing about accessible workouts, nutrition and testing innovative fitness products that help you reach your fitness goals and take your training to the next level.
