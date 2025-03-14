Tired of crunches? A fitness trainer recommends these five standing exercises for better core strength and stability

You may think that to build up your core strength you have to do lots of exercises that require you to lie down on the floor, like the plank or deadbugs—both great exercises by the way. But, did you know that some of the best core building exercises are actually performed in a standing position? This workout from Fitness Trainer and Oner Active Athlete, Hayley Madigan, is a great introduction to standing core exercises. Not only are they beginner-friendly, but they work the core through different planes of movement to build balanced strength.

While floor-based exercises do deserve a place in your core routine, standing exercises will challenge your midsection muscles in a different way. Many of the exercises mimic everyday movements— moving the body from side to side, forwards and backwards, and rotating it— improving your balance and coordination, which can reduce the likelihood of injuries. They work more than just your core muscles too, recruiting multiple muscles across the body—like your lats, shoulders and glutes—so you get a full-body experience.

For this workout, you'll need a dumbbell or kettlebell—nothing too heavy, especially for beginners. A household item like a tin of food works too. Focus on controlled movements with good form. Do 2-3 sets of each exercise, resting 45-60 seconds between sets, and take a 90-second break before moving to the next. If you're unsure how to perform them, check out Hayley’s demo video above. Here’s your workout:

Side bends - 10-12 reps per side

Standing twists - 8-10 reps per direction

Overhead hold marches - 6-8 reps per leg, then swap arms

Halo’s - 5 reps per direction

Pass around the body - 5 reps per direction

If you have time, why not give this full-body workout a go? It will only take you around 30 minutes and all you need is a pair of dumbbells, and then you would have worked your entire body from head to toe! However, if it's another standing core workout you're after, here's a speedy six-move one for you to try if you're tight on time, and no weights are needed!