Tired of crunches? A fitness trainer recommends these five standing exercises for better core strength and stability
They're also great for improving posture too
You may think that to build up your core strength you have to do lots of exercises that require you to lie down on the floor, like the plank or deadbugs—both great exercises by the way. But, did you know that some of the best core building exercises are actually performed in a standing position? This workout from Fitness Trainer and Oner Active Athlete, Hayley Madigan, is a great introduction to standing core exercises. Not only are they beginner-friendly, but they work the core through different planes of movement to build balanced strength.
While floor-based exercises do deserve a place in your core routine, standing exercises will challenge your midsection muscles in a different way. Many of the exercises mimic everyday movements— moving the body from side to side, forwards and backwards, and rotating it— improving your balance and coordination, which can reduce the likelihood of injuries. They work more than just your core muscles too, recruiting multiple muscles across the body—like your lats, shoulders and glutes—so you get a full-body experience.
A post shared by Hayley Madigan (@hayleymadiganfitness)
A photo posted by on
For this workout, you'll need a dumbbell or kettlebell—nothing too heavy, especially for beginners. A household item like a tin of food works too. Focus on controlled movements with good form. Do 2-3 sets of each exercise, resting 45-60 seconds between sets, and take a 90-second break before moving to the next. If you're unsure how to perform them, check out Hayley’s demo video above. Here’s your workout:
- Side bends - 10-12 reps per side
- Standing twists - 8-10 reps per direction
- Overhead hold marches - 6-8 reps per leg, then swap arms
- Halo’s - 5 reps per direction
- Pass around the body - 5 reps per direction
If you have time, why not give this full-body workout a go? It will only take you around 30 minutes and all you need is a pair of dumbbells, and then you would have worked your entire body from head to toe! However, if it's another standing core workout you're after, here's a speedy six-move one for you to try if you're tight on time, and no weights are needed!
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Bryony’s T3’s official ‘gym-bunny’ and Active Staff Writer, covering all things fitness. She recently completed her Level 3 PT qualification with the PFCA to bring a deeper understanding of training techniques, fitness trends, and wellness advice to her writing. In her spare time, you will find her in her natural habitat - the gym - where her style of training is a hybrid of bodybuilding and powerlifting. Bryony loves writing about accessible workouts, nutrition and testing innovative fitness products that help you reach your fitness goals and take your training to the next level.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
One kettlebell, 10 minutes and these five exercises to build a strong core and improve posture
A strong core is the gateway to better movement, fewer injuries and bigger lifts
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
Build functional strength in 30 minutes with two dumbbells and these four exercises
Bend, lift and carry items easier (and look good while doing it)
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
You don’t need to run – this full-body dumbbell workout burns fat, builds muscle and boosts your cardio health
The many benefits of lifting weights
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
Sculpt your abs and strengthen your core with this six-minute Pilates workout
It’s a bodyweight burner that will leave your midsection on fire
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
No sit-ups — just this four-move standing ab workout to build a stronger core
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
A stretchologist shares five dynamic stretches to boost mobility and relieve tension in the lower back
Ideal if you’ve had a long day sitting at a desk or are warming up for a workout
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
Three bodyweight exercises to strengthen your core and lower back, according to an expert
A stronger core can relieve pain, reduce injuries and help you move better
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
A sports scientist says this three-move chest workout delivers a “crazy pec pump”
And you can do it at home or the gym
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published