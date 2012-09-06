Best Windows Phone 7 camera apps to download now

By T3 Online
Thumba Photo Editor
Not a far cry from Photoshop, Thumba is a powerful app for you creative cats. For the price of a Freddo (probably) you can enjoy a full editing suite whilst seamlessly flicking between the work in progress and original photo. This means keeping track of what you're doing so you can warp, pinch and bloat the day away.
Price: £0.79 | Download Thumba Photo Editor app
Fhotoroom
Comprising of 18 editing effects, 25 style effects and 33 different frames and borders it would be fair to say this app has its advantages. Edit pre-existing photos or take them using the in-house camera, then post your proud moments from Flickr to Twitter. Recent improvements give you faster uploads as well exchanging feedback.
Price: Free | Download Fhotoroom app
Apict
Although technology continues to push the boundaries of reality there are still some old school photographers who wish it was still the 70's. Take a photo with Apict and it will transform your party/holiday/graduation snaps into accurate and realistic Polaroids. Enjoy less complication with the pre-installed handwriting setting to add your photo description.
Price: £0.79 | Download Apict app
Photograffiti
Damaging reputations just got easier. Customise photos of friends and colleagues with speech bubbles, facial hair or, with the latest version, a choice of masks. Then the world is your oyster as you continue to upload them to the nearest Facebook or Twitter account. Just beware those who discover the app as well...
Price: Free trial version (99p for full version) | Download Photograffiti app
Photosynth
Harnessing the gyroscopic power on board Windows Phone 7 handsets, create stunning panoramic pictures using the special stitching algorithm packed inside the application. On screen guidelines will tell you how to hold the phone to take the best pics, while an online library means you can let the world see your best (or worst) pictorial efforts.
Price: Free | Download Photosynth app
PicLocker
Hate people scrolling through your pictures? Terrified they may see more than they bargained for? Lock away those moments in a 256-bit military grade encryption and even set it so when you're taking those (ahem) photos they save automatically in that file. Simply create the necessary folder add a password and kiss those cheek burning moments goodbye.
Price: £0.79 | Download PicLocker app
Picture Lab
Turning you snaps into something you would be proud to share, Pictures Lab will smarten up pics with a range of effects including Sepia and the now standard Lomography style makeover. From swipe here and a drag there, there's 20 tweaking options and you can of course share to Facebook, Twitter and company through Plixi.com.
Price: £2.29 | Download Picture Lab app