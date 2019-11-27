Best cat bed 2019: fun, comfy and practical choices for your feline friend

When it comes to shopping for cat beds, it won’t have escaped your attention that there are a lot of wildly varying options out there.

It goes without saying that cats’ needs can vary as much as ours. Some rule the roost, enjoying a prowl on an elaborate cat tree.

Some are more like companionable co-habitees, popping by to grab dinner and forty winks on a humble mat or get some me(-ow) time in a den before slipping off to get out and about.

No need to have kittens! We’ve whipped together a handy breakdown of the main types of cat bed, so you can get your paws on the the best cat bed in a shake of a tabby’s tail…

Best dog crate – a safe space for your precious pet

Choosing the best cat bed

Your cat may not be able to weigh in on the decision-making process – suffice it to say, you’ll ultimately only find out their verdict once the item is home. But there are some clear criteria you can keep in mind all the same.

For many, the first objective is luring their kitty away from the household’s beds, sofas and other areas that you’d prefer to reserve as a human-only space. Therefore, comfort, material choice and heating possibilities will be high on your list.

There may also be health issues involved in your choice – say, avoiding allergens with washable fabrics – or you may be hoping to train your cat out of bad habits – for example, if the cat is going to be in a separate, cooler utility room or stuffy kitchen space, a clever heating solution may be in order. Aging cats may prefer memory foam options to soothe aching limbs.

You’re also within your rights to think about personal taste. Many companies offer branded, stylish designs that form part of your home’s wider colour scheme, like John Lewis with their Sophie Allport range, or ethically sourced materials.

Finally, size is a big consideration here: there are some great options for smaller homes or those with multiple pets. Read on for our pick of the best cat beds.

The best cat beds to buy now

(Image credit: Brambly Cottage )

Brambly Cottage Staunton Tree A cosy, compact getaway and activity centre in one Specifications Frame Material: : Wood Cover Material: : Carpet Reasons to buy + Fun but won’t take up your whole living room + Well-made with a sturdy frame Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

We could spend all day browsing for cat trees (often more amusingly termed ‘cat condominium’). There are some whoppers out there in size and luxury, but this simple, best-selling product from Brambly Cottage falls perfectly within the basic cat bed realm.

Great for a cat who likes a cosy space above the general hubbub to get on with some scratching, but still likes to be within purring distance of the rest of the clan, while watching TV, getting on with work or generally doing their bidding.

(Image credit: Petface )

Petface Igloo Cat-bed The ultimate oasis, in a foldaway package Specifications Colour: : Multiple options Material: : Polyester/urethane foam Reasons to buy + Convenient, washable and light + About as comfortable as it gets Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

On the opposite end of the spectrum, the more shy – or just ‘over it’ – felines, will really go for this best-selling igloo-style bed.

Sharing a house with young kids or other pets can, after all, be stressful for solitude-loving cats. (And frankly, as with many of these products, the world is crying out for a human version of one of these.)

Either way, this one’s also supremely portable, washable and compact enough to relocate around the house.

(Image credit: Zooplus)

Zooplus Felt Cat Den For Shelves Thoughtful shelf slot design for smaller homes Specifications Colour: : Dark grey/white Den: : artificial felt Reversible cushions: 100% polyester (micro plush) Cushion filling: polyester wool Reasons to buy + Convenient and washable + Great space saver Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

A thoughtfully-designed cat bed that perfectly slots into the Kallax style of shelves made popular by Ikea (similar available elsewhere), this box-ish design belies a comfortable, cushioned interior.

It’s washable and foldable, and can be placed anywhere within your cat’s reach.

As a side note, it might be worth alerting nervous visitors to your home to the cat’s presence if they find themselves in a room with one of these (unless you want to give them a fright when they unexpectedly lock eyes with your cat, peeking out from the shelf next to your literary collection).

(Image credit: Rosewood )

Rosewood Jolly Moggy Natural Bamboo Radiator Cat Bed A handy, neat, space saving haven Specifications Material: Bamboo Cushion filling: “Ecofibre” Reasons to buy + Good for winter days + Robust design Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

Another bestseller, another clever but simple concept. This rustic-looking tube is nicely designed to slot comfortably onto different radiator types, with airy slats and a central gap for the cat to peek out of, should they need a breather.

The cushion interior is removable and washable, and it’s easy to vacuum inside. Some bright sparks have also noted that, radiator size and cat-willingness allowing, you can add multiple of these together to make a fun tunnel.

(Image credit: Fatface)

Danish Design FatFace Meadow Floral Deluxe Slumber Bed A simple, comfy bed with great eco credentials Specifications Material: Better Cotton Initiative cotton Cushion filling: recycled fibre filling from plastic bottles Reasons to buy + Sustainable materials + Comfy and stylish with reversible fabrics for a fun twist + Suitable for cats and dogs Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

If you like cats and animals there’s every chance you care about the planet too, and this simple but cosy bed ticks multiple boxes in that respect.

It’s designed and made in the UK, from recycled, carefully-sourced materials – an outer cover made from Better Cotton Initiative cotton and a filling made from recycled bottle plastics.

On top of that, it’s a great product in and of itself: washable and padded, it’s also one for the fashion fans, having been created in collaboration with the popular FatFace brand.

(Image credit: Meyou)

Meyou Cube Metal Cat Den Looks good, surprisingly cosy interior Specifications Frame: Epoxy coated metal Cushion: 50% cotton, 50% polyester Reasons to buy + Versatile colour scheme + Breathable design + Good for scratching Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

What this Parisian-designed cat den lacks in soft edges and sentimental motifs, it makes up for in class, but importantly, it’s no shirker on the comfort front either.

Your cat gets the benefit of a highly scratchable yarn exterior to keep them occupied, but, like all the best beds on this list, they’ve also made sure to think about washing implications too …because even though cats have some of the most sophisticated self-care standards around, a good vacuum from time to time will never go amiss.

(Image credit: PETKIT)

PETKIT Cosy Pet Bed A smartphone-controllable hub that heats and monitors cats’ whereabouts Specifications Power requirements: : 6VDC, Rated power: 18W/ 3000mA Reasons to buy + Good for busy cat-owners + Clean, wipeable design Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

A curveball to finish, which has seen an interesting mix of reviews – some cats reportedly loving it, others, perhaps understandably, being slightly weary to make their first steps into this space-ship style cocoon – but it’d be worth checking back to see what the spread of reactions looks like after a little longer on the market.

The device works by automatically adjusting the ambient temperature of the ‘house’ via sensors, to create the perfect sleeping environment – which has to be a plus for encouraging better sleep.

It also conveniently allows you to see when the cat is present in the house. One to consider for smart-home enthusiasts.