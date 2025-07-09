Make your next dentist visit less stressful with this awesome Philips toothbrush deal – £190 off for Prime Day

Keeping your teeth clean and in good shape is one of the most important things for your health in 2025, especially to avoid the dread around dentist visits. This Amazon Prime Day, we've found an amazing deal for a Phillips electric toothbrush we think is one of the best.

The Philips Sonicare DiamondClean 9000 is one of the best electric toothbrushes on the market, offering a complete package of smart features, deep cleaning, sonic tech, and much more.

With four brushing modes (Clean, White+, Deep Clean+ and Gum Health) and three intensity levels, the DiamondClean 9000 is ideal for pretty much every scenario, from your daily brush to a more intensive clean.

Philips also includes sonic tech to give you 62,000 brush movements per minute for up to 10× plaque removal and 100% more stain removal in three days, compared to manual brushing. There are also built-in sensor alerts via subtle vibrations if you brush too hard.

For the tech loving amongst us, the DiamondClean 9000 supports Philips' Sonicare app via Bluetooth, to track brushing patterns, pressure levels, and head usage.

The app also reminds you when brush heads need replacing and can auto-order replacements, which is pretty neat.

Electric toothbrushes need charging and the 9000 can last for up to two weeks per charge, according to the company, and it comes with a stylish glass charger and a sleek USB travel case.

The 9000 comes with an elegant ombré finish and an ergonomic handle, while its durable build with a small gap under the head ensures regular drying to prevent residue and other gunk from building up.

With nearly £200 off this Prime Day, grab a bargain while it lasts.