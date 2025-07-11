I don’t even have a beard – but this last-minute Prime Day deal makes me wish I did
It's basically the Swiss Army knife of beard care
As T3's Home Living writer, it's honestly the bane of my existence that I spend half my life writing about the best electric shavers and best beard trimmers – despite lacking the one thing that makes them truly relevant to me. That said, I like to think I know my stuff, and it comes in handy more often than not.
Due to far too many hours spent comparing cutting lengths and motor power, I can confidently spot a grooming gem when I see one. This year’s Prime Day has already delivered some stellar savings, and I’ve now spotted a beard trimmer that deserves your full attention.
If you’ve been anywhere near the world of male grooming in the past few years, you’ll know Manscaped doesn't just focus on below-the-belt maintenance anymore. Since launching in 2016, it’s gone head-to-head with the likes of Philips and Braun, and whilst we've tested a fair few of its tools here at T3, there's one that stands out.
Right now, the Manscaped Beard Hedger is down to £74.25 from its usual £98.99 on Amazon. No, it’s not 70% off like the Philips shaver I spotted earlier this week, but let me tell you why it's just as good.
Save 25% on this top-rated beard trimmer – I would if I could!
It’s packing a powerful motor, 20 length settings on one adjustable guard, and a sleek, premium design. You also get a USB-C charging cable, a length-setting comb attachment, and a hard shell, water-resistant travel case.
Oh, and it’s IPX7-rated, meaning it can survive a dunk in up to a metre of water for 30 minutes – not that I'd recommend trimming underwater, but still, good to know.
I may not be able to grow a beard, but if I could, you bet I’d be using this.
