This electric shaver is almost 70% off for Prime Day – I think it's the best deal I've seen so far

The best electric shavers are a must-have for many of us, even if some of the top models come with a pretty hefty price tag. That’s mostly because only a few brands – including Philips and Braun – consistently make the best ones. That also means not everyone has many affordable options… unless, of course, it’s Prime Day!

I've been digging through the deals to find the absolute best grooming bargains, and whilst I recently came across a brilliant beard trimmer deal, something even better just caught my eye.

Yep, one of Philips’ best-selling electric shavers, the Shaver Series 9000, is now a jaw-dropping 64% off. That’s a massive saving, especially for a model this intelligent

The Philips Shaver Series 9000 is a wet & dry shaver that uses AI-powered SkinIQ Technology to personalise your shave, adapting to your face in real-time for maximum comfort. The 360° rotating Dual SteelPrecision blades and patented Lift & Cut system also let you shave in any direction, even through a five-day beard. Finally, I mustn't forget the Intelligent Pressure Guard Sensor that reads how much pressure you're applying and lets you know if you're pressing too hard.

Essentially, it’s one of the most versatile models out there, and with a £350 discount, it really doesn't get much better.

