Best Prime Day Beauty deals 2023: top discounts in the sale

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The Amazon Prime Day sale 2023 is taking place over Tuesday 11th - Wednesday 12th July. The exclusive deals and discounts are sure to be stocked full of brilliant deals, including price drops on health and beauty products.

Browse Beauty deals at Amazon

Whether you’re on the hunt for a new hair dryer or you’re looking to update your skincare routine, the Prime Day sale has incredible prices on health and beauty products. To help you find low prices from the Prime Day sale 2023, here are the best beauty deals on hair tools, makeup, IPL devices, and much more.

Early Prime Day Beauty deals 2023

BaByliss Titanium Brilliance Waves Curling Wand: £45 , £43.99 at Amazon

Get 8% off the BaByliss Curling Wand this Prime Day. This curling wand has 6 heat settings which heats up fast and reaches up to 210°C. It's ideal for all hair types, especially longer hair.

Philips Lumea Advanced IPL + Complimentary Facial Hair Remover: £349.99 , £269.99 at Amazon

The Philips Lumea comes with an integrated skin tone sensor, storage pouch, and a Philips Satin Compact Facial Trimmer. It has multiple attachments to help both men and women remove unwanted hair and it's 23% off this Prime Day.

Philips Series 7000 Body Groomer & Trimmer: £91.50 , £69.99 at Amazon

Get 24% off the Philips Series 7000 Body Groomer & Trimmer for Prime Day. This showerproof razor is the ultimate all-in-one body groomer that comes with an integrated trimmer, adjustable comb and 5 built-in length settings.

Braun Silk-epil 5 Epilator: £109.99 , £59.99 at Amazon

The Braun Silk-epil 5 Epilator has been given a £50 (50%) price cut in the Prime Day sale. This 3-in-1 hair removal device includes a shaver and bikini trimmer and works both wet and dry.

Finishing Touch Flawless Dermaplane Hair Removal: £19.99 , £15.49 at Amazon

The Finishing Touch Flawless Dermaplane Glow Facial Hair Removal tool reduces fine lines, removes peach fuzz and leaves the face feeling soft and looking youthful. It comes with a built-in LED light so you can precisely exfoliate and target areas that need extra attention.

Oral-B iO8 Electric Toothbrush: £449.99 , £170 at Amazon

This better than half price deal takes 62% off the Oral-B iO8 electric toothbrush. Available in multiple colours, this electric toothbrush has 6 cleaning and whitening modes and uses AI to recognise your brushing style and coach you on how to do better.

Oral-B iO6 Electric Toothbrush: £299.99 , £120.24 at Amazon

Oral-B electric toothbrushes are often discounted in the sales, and the iO6 model has just been given a 60% price cut. The iO6 has an AI interactive display that recognises your brushing style and instructs you on how to better clean your teeth. It also features 5 brushing smart modes including Daily Clean, Intense Clean, Gum Care, Sensitive and Ultra Sensitive.

What to expect from Prime Day Beauty deals 2023

Looking at the early deals, we expect to see many beauty products on sale during Prime Day, from hair dryers to makeup, razors to face masks. There are already many popular brands included in the Prime Day sale, like Braun, Philips, BaByliss, Oral-B and more, so make sure you have this page bookmarked if you want low prices on beauty products in this year’s Prime Day sale.

Our first prediction is on beauty tech. During the early Prime Day deals, we saw many price drops on hair dryers, straighteners and curling irons from BaByliss, ghd, Shark and more. These deals promise over 60% off so if you’re looking for one of the best hair dryers or best hair straighteners , we encourage you to shop the Prime Day sale. As we discussed in our Prime Day Dyson Airwrap deals post, we have serious doubts about whether the coveted Dyson Airwrap will be on sale. However, we hope to see some price drops on the Dyson Corrale Straighteners and the Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer instead.

Next, we have grooming appliances, like shavers, razors and epilators. Braun, Philips and Gillette are often heavily involved in Amazon sales so we’d like to see some price cuts over the next two days. We’ve already seen deals on Braun and Philips shavers where you can save up to £225 on select models so keep an eye out for further deals this week. Electric toothbrushes will also be involved and we expect to see deals from Oral-B and Philips.

Finally, hair, skin and beauty products will be involved in the Prime Day sale 2023. In Amazon’s official Prime Day announcement , they mentioned top deals on products from Rimmel, Elemis, Urban Decay and Garnier, so we’ll be looking out for discounts on these brands. We’d also like to see deals on L’Oreal, Olay, Aussie Hair, E45, Cetaphil and more.