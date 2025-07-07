This beard trimmer is the only one you’ll ever need – and it’s now half price ahead of Prime Day

When it comes to the best beard trimmers, Philips is pretty much the name everyone knows. Most people have heard of the OneBlade, but there’s another hero in the Philips lineup that deserves just as much love – the Philips Series 7000 All-in-One Trimmer.

As the name suggests, it pretty much has everything you need. With 14 different tools, you can trim your beard, hair, body and even tackle those tricky nose and ear hairs. Basically, it’s your whole grooming routine in one sleek device.

With Amazon Prime Day in full swing, I've noticed the Series 7000 is currently going for nearly 50% off. That’s a serious bargain on an already budget-friendly tool.

The Philips Series 7000 All-in-One has self-sharpening metal blades for pro-level precision, runs for up to 120 minutes on a single charge, and it's fully waterproof for easy cleaning in the shower. Whether you're a grooming minimalist or love your tools, this one's a no-brainer.

