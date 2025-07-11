I used to hate robot vacuums until this one proved me wrong – now it's £400 off in the Prime Day sale
There's only one day left to grab it!
If you’ve read any of my previous reviews, you’ll know I’ve never exactly had a smooth history with the best robot vacuum cleaners. In fact, I’ve often found them more trouble than they’re worth, and don't even get me started on Derek's dog-poo-carpet incident.
However, then the Eufy Omni S1 Pro landed in my life – and everything changed.
This sleek little machine totally won me over with its high-end features, impressive cleaning power, and ultra-convenient self-maintenance. Sure, it comes with a premium price tag, but I can confidently say that it’s the best robot vacuum I’ve ever used.
The even better news is that it's currently reduced by a huge £400 in Amazon's Prime Day sale. Although, it is the last day of deals, so I wouldn't hang around too long.
After achieving an impressive four stars in my full review, we were extremely excited to see the Eufy Omni S1 Pro included in Amazon's Prime Day sale. Grab yours whilst it's £400 off.
With 8,000 Pa of suction power, smart mapping and a fully automated maintenance system, the Eufy Omni S1 Pro doesn’t just clean your floors – it practically thinks for you. One standout feature is the 3D MatrixEye Depth Perception, which helps it avoid obstacles with actual intelligence.
It’s also worth noting that this is the lowest price the Omni S1 Pro has ever hit, which is impressive for such an advanced model.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Lizzie is T3's Home Living Staff Writer, covering the latest in style, wellness and beauty tech. From skincare gadgets to vacuum cleaners, she's your go-to for trends and top recommendations.
When not writing, Lizzie enjoys mooching around Bath, spending time with loved ones, or testing her review units – often during an enthusiastic cleaning spree!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.