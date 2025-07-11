I used to hate robot vacuums until this one proved me wrong – now it's £400 off in the Prime Day sale

If you’ve read any of my previous reviews, you’ll know I’ve never exactly had a smooth history with the best robot vacuum cleaners. In fact, I’ve often found them more trouble than they’re worth, and don't even get me started on Derek's dog-poo-carpet incident.

However, then the Eufy Omni S1 Pro landed in my life – and everything changed.

This sleek little machine totally won me over with its high-end features, impressive cleaning power, and ultra-convenient self-maintenance. Sure, it comes with a premium price tag, but I can confidently say that it’s the best robot vacuum I’ve ever used.

The even better news is that it's currently reduced by a huge £400 in Amazon's Prime Day sale. Although, it is the last day of deals, so I wouldn't hang around too long.

With 8,000 Pa of suction power, smart mapping and a fully automated maintenance system, the Eufy Omni S1 Pro doesn’t just clean your floors – it practically thinks for you. One standout feature is the 3D MatrixEye Depth Perception, which helps it avoid obstacles with actual intelligence.

It’s also worth noting that this is the lowest price the Omni S1 Pro has ever hit, which is impressive for such an advanced model.