Get your driveway looking perfect with this Kärcher K3 pressure washer – now £50 off for Prime Day
Kärcher are one of the best brands for all things outside maintenance, including the best pressure washers
With summer now well underway, making the outside of your house look sparkling clean is likely a priority, and Amazon Prime Day is the perfect time to grab a bargain for some long-coveted cleaning equipment.
One deal that grabbed our eye is for the Kärcher K3 pressure washer, which is currently a bargain at just under £70 in the UK.
A very capable pressure washer, the K3 also has a nice compact design, ensuring it doesn't take up too much room when you aren't merrily washing your drive.
The K3 delivers up to 120 bar (≈1,950 psi) pressure with a 380 L/h flow rate, efficiently covering around 25 m² per hour, making it ideal for patios, vehicles, and garden furniture.
The whole washer weighs just 3.6kg and includes a built-in carry handle, ideal for storing it hanging up in your shed or garage. The pressure washer itself is light and easy to manoeuvre.
It's nearly half price!
The K3 includes a 4 meter high-pressure hose, a pistol grip gun, a Vario Power lance (twist-to-adjust pressure), q Dirt Blaster rotary lance, a detachable foam-jet nozzle, and integrated garden hose adapter.
There's also a water filter to protect pump life, quick-connect fittings, onboard accessory storage, and a five-metre power cable, ensuring you'll be able to reach far-off and hard-to-get-to places.
Pressure washing might not be the most fun job in the world – although I would argue there is a lot of fun to be had directly a powerful jet of water – but it can make all the difference to how your house and garden looks.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Max Slater-Robins has written for T3 now on and off for over half a decade, with him fitting in serious study at university in between. Max is a tech expert and as such you'll find his words throughout T3.com, appearing in everything from reviews and features, to news and deals. Max is specifically a veteran when it comes round to deal hunting, with him seeing out multiple Black Friday campaigns to date.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.