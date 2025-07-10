Get your driveway looking perfect with this Kärcher K3 pressure washer – now £50 off for Prime Day

With summer now well underway, making the outside of your house look sparkling clean is likely a priority, and Amazon Prime Day is the perfect time to grab a bargain for some long-coveted cleaning equipment.

One deal that grabbed our eye is for the Kärcher K3 pressure washer, which is currently a bargain at just under £70 in the UK.

A very capable pressure washer, the K3 also has a nice compact design, ensuring it doesn't take up too much room when you aren't merrily washing your drive.

The K3 delivers up to 120 bar (≈1,950 psi) pressure with a 380 L/h flow rate, efficiently covering around 25 m² per hour, making it ideal for patios, vehicles, and garden furniture.

The whole washer weighs just 3.6kg and includes a built-in carry handle, ideal for storing it hanging up in your shed or garage. The pressure washer itself is light and easy to manoeuvre.

The K3 includes a 4 meter high-pressure hose, a pistol grip gun, a Vario Power lance (twist-to-adjust pressure), q Dirt Blaster rotary lance, a detachable foam-jet nozzle, and integrated garden hose adapter.

There's also a water filter to protect pump life, quick-connect fittings, onboard accessory storage, and a five-metre power cable, ensuring you'll be able to reach far-off and hard-to-get-to places.

Pressure washing might not be the most fun job in the world – although I would argue there is a lot of fun to be had directly a powerful jet of water – but it can make all the difference to how your house and garden looks.