3 best men's fragrance deals in the Fragrance Direct sale – including Versace, Jean Paul Gaultier and more!

If you're a lover of men's fragrance, moments like these truly are the best time to buy. Price tags for designer bottles can be astronomical, but – as the old adage goes – the bigger they are, the harder they fall.
I've been trawling through the bargains at Fragrance Direct, to pick out the best deals on offer there. And great news – I've found three killer scents with a healthy price cut!
Save 20% on this bottle of Versace's iconic Eros.
First up is one I personally keep in rotation – Versace Eros. Specifically, this is the EDP version, which is rich with citrus and aromatic notes. On my nose, there's a minty allure to the top notes, which gives way to woods and spices on a seriously long-lasting base.
With 20% knocked off the price, you're getting a decent deal here.
Save over £30 on this sleek bottle from Givenchy.
Next up is a stunner from Givenchy. Gentleman Reserve Privée is a woody, boozy scent, which is perfect for your next Great Gatsby-style party. It's a bold scent profile, but one which I think everyone should have at least one of in their rotation.
When you need a scent like this, nothing else will do – think classy weddings or late-night cocktail bars. And with £30 off, you'll be hard-pressed to find a better deal.
Save 11% on this iconic bottle from Jean Paul Gaultier.
Jean Paul Gaultier's Le Male collection is once of the most talked about in the world of fragrance and it isn't hard to see why. Bold yet approachable scents are the order of the day here, with profiles that feel familiar on the first whiff.
Expect cardamom, lavender and iris to burst forward here, before drying down into a smooth blend of vanilla and woods. It's a solid pick for most to buy blind, as the profile is just so wearable that you're unlikely to go too far wrong. Plus, you'll snag one of the most iconic bottle designs out there.
