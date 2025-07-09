Cleaning your home doesn't have to be a chore with eufy's robot vacuum – £220 off for Prime Day

On top of work, socialising, life, and everything else, keeping your home's floor clean can often feel like a huge job. In 2025, robot vacuums are here to help and on Amazon Prime Day, we've spotted a great deal.

The eufy Omni C20 is one of the best robot vacuums on the market, offering pretty much everything you could ever need from an automated dirt-clearer, including a handy mop function for hard floors.

The all‑in‑one auto‑maintenance base includes a station that empties debris, washes and dries mop pads, and refills water autonomously, meaning you not only save time on the actual hoovering, but also on maintaining the Omni C20.

The C20 delivers 7,000 Pa of suction to deal with dust and pet hair from hard floors and low-pile carpets, supported by a main roller brush, side sweep brush, and detangler comb.

Dual-spinning mop pads are also on hand, spinning at 180 RPM and auto-lifting when carpets are detected, enabling simultaneous vacuuming and mopping.

While the overall size of your robot vacuum might not be the main concern – besides getting one that isn't overtly massive – the C20 has an ultra-slim 3.35″ design, measuring just 8.5 cm tall, meaning it fits under low furniture while still using front-mounted LIDAR for navigation.

Of course, in 2025, having smart home integration is very important, and the C20 sports its own app to enable multi-floor mapping, virtual no-go zones, and Alexa and Google voice commands.

According to eufy, the C20 runs for ~132 minutes per charge and then returns to station as needed. The 250ml bin offers plenty of space and should last for a few cleaning cycles before emptying.