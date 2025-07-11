I hate cold coffee so much I've bought two of these heated mugs in last minute Prime Day deals, and still paid less than one Ember
There's not long left to snag Prime Day deals – here's one I very much recommend
During the Black Friday sales last year, I took a punt on a ceramic heated mug instead of an Ember and I've never looked back. Not only was it a lot cheaper, but the mug itself is well made and can be used independently of the heating pad it comes with.
In addition, the pad doubles as a wireless phone and earbuds charger. I even charged my AirPods 2 earlier today using it.
In fact, it's proved so good, keeping my coffee at an optimal 55°C for hours while I work, that I've gone back to Amazon this Prime Day and bought two more in different colours. And I still haven't paid as much as a single Ember mug.
There are several manufacturers that do them, but the one I rely on is under the brand name APEKX, and it has two variants on offer in the last minute deals. Just be quick though, Prime Day finishes at midnight tonight.
The mug set comes with the ceramic mug itself, as well as a ceramic lid if you want the liquid to stay hotter for longer. You get a heating pad too, which also works as a wireless phone charger.
What I love about the mug is it doesn't require power itself and is, for all intents and purposes, normal. However, the induction pad ensures that heat transfers through the underneath to keep your beverage at a constant temperature – no matter how long you leave it.
The pad is powered through an included UK plug and cable (which is required to provide sufficient power), but there are no batteries to be charged or other buttons to be pressed. It's simple and effective.
And, even though I've bought three of them in the last year, I've still paid less than I would for an Ember, even with its own Prime Day sale.
However, if you would prefer an actual Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug 2, here's the white 295ml version with 23% off right now.
The Ember Smart Mug 2 comes with 1.5-hours battery life and can keep your coffee or another beverage at a temperature of your choosing (between 50°C – 62.5°C). It also comes with a charging coaster to keep the mug topped up.
If you're also after something to put in your new mug, there are also some great last-minute Prime Day deals on coffee machines, including the Nespresso Vertuo Next, which is only £59 for the next few hours, down from a usual price of £150. Wow.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.