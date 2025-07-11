I hate cold coffee so much I've bought two of these heated mugs in last minute Prime Day deals, and still paid less than one Ember

During the Black Friday sales last year, I took a punt on a ceramic heated mug instead of an Ember and I've never looked back. Not only was it a lot cheaper, but the mug itself is well made and can be used independently of the heating pad it comes with.

In addition, the pad doubles as a wireless phone and earbuds charger. I even charged my AirPods 2 earlier today using it.

In fact, it's proved so good, keeping my coffee at an optimal 55°C for hours while I work, that I've gone back to Amazon this Prime Day and bought two more in different colours. And I still haven't paid as much as a single Ember mug.

There are several manufacturers that do them, but the one I rely on is under the brand name APEKX, and it has two variants on offer in the last minute deals. Just be quick though, Prime Day finishes at midnight tonight.

Save 21% APEKX Self-Heating Ceramic Mug Set: was £32.99 now £26.06 at Amazon The mug set comes with the ceramic mug itself, as well as a ceramic lid if you want the liquid to stay hotter for longer. You get a heating pad too, which also works as a wireless phone charger.

What I love about the mug is it doesn't require power itself and is, for all intents and purposes, normal. However, the induction pad ensures that heat transfers through the underneath to keep your beverage at a constant temperature – no matter how long you leave it.

The pad is powered through an included UK plug and cable (which is required to provide sufficient power), but there are no batteries to be charged or other buttons to be pressed. It's simple and effective.

And, even though I've bought three of them in the last year, I've still paid less than I would for an Ember, even with its own Prime Day sale.

However, if you would prefer an actual Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug 2, here's the white 295ml version with 23% off right now.

If you're also after something to put in your new mug, there are also some great last-minute Prime Day deals on coffee machines, including the Nespresso Vertuo Next, which is only £59 for the next few hours, down from a usual price of £150. Wow.