Going on holiday this summer? Don’t miss these travel essentials under £20 before Prime Day ends

If your best backpack is looking a little worse for wear or your travel gadgets are hanging on by a thread, Prime Day is the perfect time to level up your travel game without blowing your holiday budget.

Whether you're jetting off somewhere sunny or just want to make your next airport dash a little smoother, there are some seriously tempting deals on everything from noise-cancelling headphones to power banks.

I've rounded up the best travel essentials worth grabbing before the prices (and stock) disappear, but as Prime Day is only around until the end of today, I wouldn't recommend hanging about.

Anker Power Bank
Anker Power Bank: was £17.99 now £12.99 at Amazon

A best-selling power bank for less than £13? It'd be rude not to!

View Deal
Loop Quiet 2 Ear Plugs
Loop Quiet 2 Ear Plugs: was £19.95 now £15.95 at Amazon

Packing up to 24 dB (SNR) of noise reduction into a flexible silicone earplug, Quiet 2 is the best way to catch some sleep whilst travelling.

View Deal
Philips Handheld Steamer 1000 Series
Philips Handheld Steamer 1000 Series: was £31.99 now £19.99 at Amazon

The Philips Handheld Steamer 1000 Series refreshes all your ironable clothes in an instant. If you don't travel with one of these, what are you even doing?

View Deal
Xkdoai Travel Backpack
Xkdoai Travel Backpack: was £30.99 now £16.99 at Amazon

This backpack is fully compliant with Ryanair's carry-on baggage size, meaning you won't need to worry about oversized luggage.

View Deal
JISULIFE Handheld Fan
JISULIFE Handheld Fan: was £19.99 now £15.99 at Amazon

These are a great way to keep cool on the go, especially if you're jetting off to a hot country.

View Deal
Soundcore Select 4 Go Ultra Portable Bluetooth Speaker
Soundcore Select 4 Go Ultra Portable Bluetooth Speaker: was £24.99 now £18.99 at Amazon

This portable Bluetooth speaker is IP67-rated for full protection against dust and water and can even float, making it ideal for trips to the beach.

View Deal
Amazon Basics Packing Cubes
Amazon Basics Packing Cubes: was £16.74 now £10.66 at Amazon

Available in three sizes and two different colours, these packing cubes will make sure your suitcase organisation stays on top.

View Deal
TESSAN Universal Travel Adapter
TESSAN Universal Travel Adapter: was £21.24 now £16.99 at Amazon

This universal travel adaptor provides a worldwide AC outlet and 4 USB charging ports, meaning it's ideal for charging your phones, laptops, tablets, cameras and more.

View Deal
Solar Buddies Sunscreen Applicator
Solar Buddies Sunscreen Applicator : was £11.98 now £7.58 at Amazon

Whether it's for you or for your kids, this sunscreen applicator is one of the handiest gadgets you can have this summer.

View Deal
