Going on holiday this summer? Don’t miss these travel essentials under £20 before Prime Day ends
They're about to disappear faster than your luggage on a budget airline
If your best backpack is looking a little worse for wear or your travel gadgets are hanging on by a thread, Prime Day is the perfect time to level up your travel game without blowing your holiday budget.
Whether you're jetting off somewhere sunny or just want to make your next airport dash a little smoother, there are some seriously tempting deals on everything from noise-cancelling headphones to power banks.
I've rounded up the best travel essentials worth grabbing before the prices (and stock) disappear, but as Prime Day is only around until the end of today, I wouldn't recommend hanging about.
A best-selling power bank for less than £13? It'd be rude not to!
Packing up to 24 dB (SNR) of noise reduction into a flexible silicone earplug, Quiet 2 is the best way to catch some sleep whilst travelling.
The Philips Handheld Steamer 1000 Series refreshes all your ironable clothes in an instant. If you don't travel with one of these, what are you even doing?
This backpack is fully compliant with Ryanair's carry-on baggage size, meaning you won't need to worry about oversized luggage.
These are a great way to keep cool on the go, especially if you're jetting off to a hot country.
This portable Bluetooth speaker is IP67-rated for full protection against dust and water and can even float, making it ideal for trips to the beach.
Available in three sizes and two different colours, these packing cubes will make sure your suitcase organisation stays on top.
This universal travel adaptor provides a worldwide AC outlet and 4 USB charging ports, meaning it's ideal for charging your phones, laptops, tablets, cameras and more.
Whether it's for you or for your kids, this sunscreen applicator is one of the handiest gadgets you can have this summer.
Lizzie is T3's Home Living Staff Writer, covering the latest in style, wellness and beauty tech. From skincare gadgets to vacuum cleaners, she's your go-to for trends and top recommendations.
When not writing, Lizzie enjoys mooching around Bath, spending time with loved ones, or testing her review units – often during an enthusiastic cleaning spree!
