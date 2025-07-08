The best 10 champagne, wine and spirit deals in the Prime Day sale

One of my favourite purchases in the Prime Day sale is always from Amazon's wine and spirits deals. This sale in the early summer is the perfect time to stock up the drinks cabinet with some high quality alcohol, without paying the full price.

It's ideal, whether you're planning a summer party or just restocking for the long winter ahead. There's an impressive collection on offer and this year the discounts are looking pretty generous. So what is worth buying?

Below is a selection of some of the best deals I've found so far. These are bottles I would buy myself – and some of them I already have. If you have a favourite in mind, click the link above and search for it by name, as it might just be in there too.

Prices are likely to change over the next few days, and some of these deals definitely won't last. So, if you see something you like the look of, don't hang around. Put it in your basket and click buy, before it goes.

Save 32% Aviation American Gin: was £34 now £23 at Amazon Save £11 on a bottle of Aviation Gin. Yes, it helps that it's in a cool bottle but this Ryan Reynolds-owned gin tastes as good as it looks.