The best 10 champagne, wine and spirit deals in the Prime Day sale
From vintage champagne and single malt whiskies to gins, vodka,s and tequila – all with serious discounts on Amazon
One of my favourite purchases in the Prime Day sale is always from Amazon's wine and spirits deals. This sale in the early summer is the perfect time to stock up the drinks cabinet with some high quality alcohol, without paying the full price.
It's ideal, whether you're planning a summer party or just restocking for the long winter ahead. There's an impressive collection on offer and this year the discounts are looking pretty generous. So what is worth buying?
Below is a selection of some of the best deals I've found so far. These are bottles I would buy myself – and some of them I already have. If you have a favourite in mind, click the link above and search for it by name, as it might just be in there too.
Prices are likely to change over the next few days, and some of these deals definitely won't last. So, if you see something you like the look of, don't hang around. Put it in your basket and click buy, before it goes.
Save £11.85 on a bottle of one of the finest bourbons around. Great for an Old Fashion or just neat.
Save £5.45 on a bottle of Kraken Spiced Rum. A must for rum aficionados and Tiki drink lovers.
Save £11 on a bottle of Aviation Gin. Yes, it helps that it's in a cool bottle but this Ryan Reynolds-owned gin tastes as good as it looks.
Save £6.57 a bottle. Forget your Baileys, this African spirit is ideal for drinking on ice, all year round.
Save £10 a bottle. Another great gin option if you want something a little more floral. This really is the taste of holidays in a glass.
Save £8 per bottle. A classic name in high-quality tequila, this is ideal for margaritas or just drinking straight.
Save £12 per bottle. There's a lack of Champagne deals in the Prime Day sale right now, but this bottle already had a great saving on it.
Save £13.60 a bottle. An extremely smooth and well-priced whiskey that you should always keep in your drinks cupboard.
Save £30 a bottle. Keep this one for special occasions, it's so good you won't want to share it.
Save £6.36 a bottle. This distillery in the South West of Ireland also produces a rather lovely gin, but its vodka is definitely worth a try.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
As T3's Editor-in-Chief, Mat Gallagher has his finger on the pulse for the latest advances in technology. He has written about technology since 2003 and after stints in Beijing, Hong Kong and Chicago is now based in the UK. He’s a true lover of gadgets, but especially anything that involves cameras, Apple, electric cars, musical instruments or travel.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.