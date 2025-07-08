The best 10 champagne, wine and spirit deals in the Prime Day sale

From vintage champagne and single malt whiskies to gins, vodka,s and tequila – all with serious discounts on Amazon

Champagne deals
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Mat Gallagher's avatar
By
published
in Deals

One of my favourite purchases in the Prime Day sale is always from Amazon's wine and spirits deals. This sale in the early summer is the perfect time to stock up the drinks cabinet with some high quality alcohol, without paying the full price.

It's ideal, whether you're planning a summer party or just restocking for the long winter ahead. There's an impressive collection on offer and this year the discounts are looking pretty generous. So what is worth buying?

Below is a selection of some of the best deals I've found so far. These are bottles I would buy myself – and some of them I already have. If you have a favourite in mind, click the link above and search for it by name, as it might just be in there too.

Prices are likely to change over the next few days, and some of these deals definitely won't last. So, if you see something you like the look of, don't hang around. Put it in your basket and click buy, before it goes.

Woodford Reserve Bourbon Whiskey
Save 32%
Woodford Reserve Bourbon Whiskey: was £37.50 now £25.65 at Amazon

Save £11.85 on a bottle of one of the finest bourbons around. Great for an Old Fashion or just neat.

View Deal
Kraken Black Spiced Rum
Save 15%
Kraken Black Spiced Rum: was £36.30 now £30.85 at Amazon

Save £5.45 on a bottle of Kraken Spiced Rum. A must for rum aficionados and Tiki drink lovers.

View Deal
Aviation American Gin
Save 32%
Aviation American Gin: was £34 now £23 at Amazon

Save £11 on a bottle of Aviation Gin. Yes, it helps that it's in a cool bottle but this Ryan Reynolds-owned gin tastes as good as it looks.

View Deal
Amarula Cream Liqueur
Save 39%
Amarula Cream Liqueur: was £17 now £10.43 at Amazon

Save £6.57 a bottle. Forget your Baileys, this African spirit is ideal for drinking on ice, all year round.

View Deal
Gin Mare Mediterranean Gin
Save 26%
Gin Mare Mediterranean Gin: was £38.50 now £28.50 at Amazon

Save £10 a bottle. Another great gin option if you want something a little more floral. This really is the taste of holidays in a glass.

View Deal
Silver Patron Tequila
Save 17%
Silver Patron Tequila: was £46 now £38 at Amazon

Save £8 per bottle. A classic name in high-quality tequila, this is ideal for margaritas or just drinking straight.

View Deal
Bollinger Special Cuvee Champagne
Save 24%
Bollinger Special Cuvee Champagne: was £58 now £44 at Amazon

Save £12 per bottle. There's a lack of Champagne deals in the Prime Day sale right now, but this bottle already had a great saving on it.

View Deal
Bushmills 10 Year Old Single Malt Irish Whiskey
Save 36%
Bushmills 10 Year Old Single Malt Irish Whiskey: was £38.30 now £24.70 at Amazon

Save £13.60 a bottle. An extremely smooth and well-priced whiskey that you should always keep in your drinks cupboard.

View Deal
Bushmills 21 Year Old Single Malt Irish Whiskey
Save 16%
Bushmills 21 Year Old Single Malt Irish Whiskey: was £186 now £156 at Amazon

Save £30 a bottle. Keep this one for special occasions, it's so good you won't want to share it.

View Deal
Dingle Distillery Vodka
Save 19%
Dingle Distillery Vodka: was £33.25 now £26.89 at Amazon

Save £6.36 a bottle. This distillery in the South West of Ireland also produces a rather lovely gin, but its vodka is definitely worth a try.

View Deal
Mat Gallagher
Mat Gallagher

As T3's Editor-in-Chief, Mat Gallagher has his finger on the pulse for the latest advances in technology. He has written about technology since 2003 and after stints in Beijing, Hong Kong and Chicago is now based in the UK. He’s a true lover of gadgets, but especially anything that involves cameras, Apple, electric cars, musical instruments or travel.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.