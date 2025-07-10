I just bought a portable air conditioner in the Prime Day sale – now I’m wondering why I waited so long

With temperatures set to hit the low 30s later this week, searches for the best fans and best portable air conditioners have absolutely skyrocketed. If we're being honest, there’s only so much a cold shower, a dark room, or an emergency ice cream can do. That’s when the big guns – aka portable AC units – come to save the day.

It’s almost like Amazon planned its Prime Day sale around the heatwave. Lucky for us sweaty Brits, that means we can cool down for a whole lot less. I include myself in that by the way, and after completely caving the other night, I now have a portable air conditioner proudly set up in my living room.

I went for the De'Longhi Pinguino AP98, mostly because I’m a big fan of the brand, and its silent technology really caught my eye. That said, I’ve also rounded up a few other great options in case the De'Longhi doesn’t tick your boxes.

If you're still on the fence, I’ve also written a quick guide on fans vs air conditioning units to help you decide if now’s the time to make the leap.