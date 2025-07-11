This tiny desk fan is my secret weapon against the heatwave – and it's currently under £20 for Prime Day

As I sit here, mildly stressed about the fact my coffee machine has suddenly decided to stop working, and debating whether it’s too hot to take the dog out again, there’s one thing keeping me grounded. The gentle breeze coming from my desk.

Yep, you guessed it. I’ve been heavily relying on a little lifesaver for the past month – and even though I caved yesterday and bought a portable air conditioner for the first time yesterday, this trusty desk fan? It’s not going anywhere. Ever.

The best part is that it can now be yours too, because Amazon has blessed us all by including it in its Prime Day sale. This fan was already a steal, but now it’s dropped to just under £20, so you'd be mad not to grab it.

Don’t let its compact size fool you – the Midea MDF24JGUK 28dB Desk Fan is mighty. It features a Vortex Grill, Bionic Dual-Circle Blade and Turbo Plus tech that work together to whip up a powerful vortex airflow. We’re talking an impressive 680m³/h of air with a reach of up to 15 metres. Not bad for something that fits on your desk, right?

However, my absolute favourite thing is that it’s whisper-quiet. Thanks to its smart duct system, it runs at just 28dB, which is perfect if you want a good night’s sleep without the roar of a typical fan in the background.

It’s also easy to control with a simple dial, super portable thanks to its handy base and handle, and the blades and grill detach easily for cleaning. Basically, it’s the low-effort, high-reward heatwave hero we all need.