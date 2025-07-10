The best electric shaver of 2025 is now over 50% off for Prime Day – but only until tomorrow

Braun is undeniably one of the most recognised names in the world of shavers and razors, known for its long-standing commitment to quality, performance and thoughtful design. The Braun Series 9 PRO+ continues that legacy, delivering barbershop-level closeness at home – which is why it’s widely regarded as the best electric shaver on the market.

Right now, the Braun Series 9 PRO+ has had a huge £280 price cut in the Amazon Prime Day sale. It succeeds the previous Braun Series 9 Pro, with the PRO+ including a few additional features that offer added convenience and precision.

At the heart of the Pro+ are five synchronised ProShave elements and a ProComfort head, allowing it to cut as close as 0.05 mm. The ultra-sharp blades reduce the need for repeated strokes, resulting in a smooth, gentle shave that’s both effective and skin-friendly.

For an even more comfortable experience, Braun includes a ProComfort pre-shave attachment. This easy-to-snap-on tool uses 387 silicone filaments to lift facial hair before shaving, reducing pulling and irritation for a more pleasant start to your routine.